(WHTM) – Heading into the Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Senate election it’s important to check if you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania. If you would are not registered to vote and want to participate in the November 8, 2022 election, the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is October 24, 2022. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is November 1, 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO