The Norfolk Housing Agency is helping to make home renovation projects a little less stressful for low-income families through the Owner Occupied Rehab Program. Executive director of the Norfolk Housing Agency Gary Bretschneider says eligible households must quality based on income, property taxes must be paid to date, and homeowners must have insurance on the property. Households that qualify must also be located inside city limits and cannot be located within a floodplain.

2 DAYS AGO