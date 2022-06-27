Man electrocuted in Taunton was a master carpenter and father of two from Easton

EASTON — Authorities have identified the man who was electrocuted Thursday while removing an antenna from a Taunton home as Michael E. Messina, 58, of Easton.

Messina's obituary describes him as a devoted husband to Loretta "Lori" (Richman) Messina and beloved father of two girls, Olivia and Maria. Messina was a master carpenter, construction supervisor and real estate investor, according to the obituary published by Kane Funeral Home.

Loretta Messina, reached Monday, said that her family's hearts are broken.

"He was the best person, nicest man, the best father," she said.

Messina died after an antenna he was removing from a Danforth Street home touched a power line, according to a preliminary investigation. On Friday, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fire Services said the investigation was continuing, but that no foul play is suspected.

Two workers for Horner Millwork in Somerset were making a delivery and witnessed the fatal incident and resulting fire, said Jimmy McDonald, who also works for the company.

According to an initial report from Taunton authorities, the State Fire Marshal and Bristol County District Attorney, Messina is believed to have been trying to remove an antenna from the three-story building at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"The antenna made contact with a nearby power line, causing fatal injuries to the man and igniting the exterior of the dwelling," the statement said.

According to Messina's obituary, which features a photo of a smiling Messina in a classic speedboat, the Boston-born man was the son of Catherine A. (Keymont) Messina of Holbrook and the late John E. Messina.

Behind the scenes: Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a Brockton firefighter?

He grew up in Holbrook and graduated from Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton and began his career with the Carpenters Union of Boston.

The obituary says that he enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire with his family.

"Michael had a fun-loving personality with a passion for life, making people laugh, and was truly a friend to all he met," the obituary read. "Always willing to lend a hand to those in need, to know Michael was to love him."

With reporting by Jon Haglof.

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on Twitter at @HelmsNews . Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Man electrocuted in Taunton was a master carpenter and father of two from Easton