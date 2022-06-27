ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Man electrocuted in Taunton was a master carpenter and father of two from Easton

By Chris Helms, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfMAq_0gNONNg400

EASTON — Authorities have identified the man who was electrocuted Thursday while removing an antenna from a Taunton home as Michael E. Messina, 58, of Easton.

Messina's obituary describes him as a devoted husband to Loretta "Lori" (Richman) Messina and beloved father of two girls, Olivia and Maria. Messina was a master carpenter, construction supervisor and real estate investor, according to the obituary published by Kane Funeral Home.

Loretta Messina, reached Monday, said that her family's hearts are broken.

"He was the best person, nicest man, the best father," she said.

Messina died after an antenna he was removing from a Danforth Street home touched a power line, according to a preliminary investigation. On Friday, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fire Services said the investigation was continuing, but that no foul play is suspected.

Two workers for Horner Millwork in Somerset were making a delivery and witnessed the fatal incident and resulting fire, said Jimmy McDonald, who also works for the company.

According to an initial report from Taunton authorities, the State Fire Marshal and Bristol County District Attorney, Messina is believed to have been trying to remove an antenna from the three-story building at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtSGE_0gNONNg400

"The antenna made contact with a nearby power line, causing fatal injuries to the man and igniting the exterior of the dwelling," the statement said.

According to Messina's obituary, which features a photo of a smiling Messina in a classic speedboat, the Boston-born man was the son of Catherine A. (Keymont) Messina of Holbrook and the late John E. Messina.

Behind the scenes: Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a Brockton firefighter?

He grew up in Holbrook and graduated from Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton and began his career with the Carpenters Union of Boston.

The obituary says that he enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire with his family.

"Michael had a fun-loving personality with a passion for life, making people laugh, and was truly a friend to all he met," the obituary read. "Always willing to lend a hand to those in need, to know Michael was to love him."

With reporting by Jon Haglof.

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on Twitter at @HelmsNews . Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Man electrocuted in Taunton was a master carpenter and father of two from Easton

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

23-year-old Massachusetts man indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe has announced that a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for. Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm;...
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
City
Somerset, MA
City
Canton, MA
City
Easton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holbrook, MA
Easton, MA
Crime & Safety
Taunton, MA
Crime & Safety
Taunton, MA
Obituaries
Taunton, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
1420 WBSM

Fall River Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested at Dartmouth Motel

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a city man suspected of robbing two different banks in the city earlier this week. Police said on Tuesday, a robbery took place at one of the city's St. Anne's Credit Union branches — then on Wednesday, another robbery occurred at the Rockland Trust bank on Brayton Avenue.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

5 adults, 1 child displaced after fire rips through home in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The American Red Cross said a family was displaced after a fire ripped through a Tiverton home Friday. Firefighters arrived just after midnight to the home on Brayton Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns also responded. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed crews...
TIVERTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The Carpenters#Violent Crime#Accident#Kane Funeral Home#The State Fire Marshal
iowa.media

THREE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19. THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
Turnto10.com

Fatal crash in New Bedford closes parts of Route 18

(WJAR) — Parts of Route 18 in New Bedford were closed on Friday following a fatal crash. The serious crash led to closures of the southbound lanes of Route 18 near Elm Street, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Traffic was being detoured to Purchase Street. This story...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors reveal two Sons of Boston employees now face charges in Marine veteran murder

BOSTON — Two Sons of Boston employees appeared in court Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Martinez earlier this year. Alvaro Larrama, 38, appeared in court on Thursday along with Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Dumeer is a bartender and 4% owner of the business. She was released on her own recognizance with orders to have no contact with Larrama or any witnesses.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Woman falls overboard at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman reportedly fell overboard into the water from MacMillan Wharf sometime around 2:30 PM Wednesday. Harbormaster personnel were able to quickly assist the victim from the water. EMTs responded and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

1K+
Followers
418
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy