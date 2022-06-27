ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murdering Zara Aleena in Ilford

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 36-year-old woman who was attacked while walking in east London.

Detectives said they believed Zara Aleena was “attacked by a stranger” in Ilford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested at an address in Ilford on Monday afternoon and remains in police custody.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, senior officer for policing in the east area, said: “Zara, who lived locally, was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was assaulted.

“It is now believed that she was the victim of an attack by a stranger.

“Her family are aware of this and as the investigation progresses they will continue to be updated and supported.”

He added there was no evidence of any weapons being used in the attack, which left Ms Aleena with fatal head injuries.

newschain

Cameron Norrie welcomes new chant as he eases into Wimbledon fourth round

Cameron Norrie was spurred on by an enthusiastic home crowd as he followed Heather Watson by breaking new ground and reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon. This was the sixth time in the last nine grand slams that the British number one had made it to the last 32 but – not helped by coming up against the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – he had never gone further.
TENNIS
newschain

Courtney Lawes urges exposure of team-mates who racially abused Luther Burrell

England captain Courtney Lawes believes that anyone found to have been the source of the racism directed at Luther Burrell should be publicly exposed. Burrell revealed in a newspaper interview with the Mail on Sunday that he had been racially abused by team-mates, including receiving comments about bananas, fried chicken and slavery.
RUGBY
