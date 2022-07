Tom Felton was blocked from answering questions about JK Rowling during an official Harry Potter event held by Warner Bros.The star was promoting a new attraction at the studio tour in London, an exhibition dedicated to the Potter universe.Asked by a Sky News reporter if it felt strange that Rowling had not been involved in recent activities celebrating Harry Potter’s 25th anniversary, a third-party publicist immediately stepped in to say: “Next question please”.Felton made no attempt to answer afterwards.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More British army chief warns UK must act to prevent war and says Ukraine is new ‘1937 moment’Alec Baldwin shouts about his dogs in Spanish during chaotic Woody Allen interviewTommy Lee's wife reveals how he broke ribs in buildup to Mötley Crüe reunion tour

