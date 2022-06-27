ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEST EATS: Ben Paca Mexican Grill

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Filled to nearly bursting, the burritos at Ben Paca Mexican Grill could serve as dumbbells for your next workout. The owners should ship them to the Midwest for tornado season: hang on to one and nothing will budge you.

And they’re truly delicious, too. I had one Friday stuffed with long-stewed beef barbacoa, rice and refried beans, pickled onions, jalapenos, cilantro and salsa. The tortilla, despite the heavy load it contained, maintained its integrity. No salsa came spilling through.

Beef barbacoa burrito from Ben Paca Mexican Grill.

Ben Paca, located on the southwest corner of Oswell Street and Brundage Lane, does a strong takeout business, but there are a few tables positioned near televisions showing MTV2 and telenovelas if you decide to eat your meal fresh off the grill.

In addition to tacos and burritos, there are chile rellenos, giant servings of asada fries and quesadillas, plus a short breakfast menu of meat and eggs or omelets.

A grilled fish taco at Ben Paca Mexican Grill comes covered with cabbage and sauce.

I had a grilled fish taco in which you could barely see the fish through the cabbage and sauce, but the flavor shone through, really coming alive with a spritz of lemon.

A number of Yelpers took photos of Ben Paca’s “wet burritos,” especially the chile verde, drenched in sauce and covered in cheese. They look good enough I’ll be making a return visit this week.

Bakersfield Channel

Bakersfield Californian

KGET

Family that found pill in burrito share details as investigation is underway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It was supposed to be a typical stop for fast food for the Kush family, but when their daughter unwrapped her burrito, she found a pill, that closely resembled the synthetic and powerful pain killer known as fentanyl inside. The Kush Family is still trying to make sense of this whole […]
KGET

Celebrate the July 4 holiday around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With 4 of July just around the corner Kern County community members may want to participate in events to see a firework show alongside other community members. Here is a list of fireworks shows happening around Kern County. Central Park in Tehachapi In Tehachapi community members can participate in the All-American […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Staying safe for the Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The effects of fireworks can be more than skin deep. Local burn units expect a surge in patients over the Fourth of July weekend, plus a surge in calls about mental health. Fireworks can be dazzling, but also dangerous. Doctors at the Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital says they see […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
