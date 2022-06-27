ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Well Hello New Jersey

By Laughing Loon
thetrek.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter battling with poison oak off the trail with two Urgent care visits and a course of prednisone. I realized it was time to get back on trail. I thought about the other hikers on the trail that were hiking with prosthetics, broken ribs and wrists. They became my inspiration! Therefore,...

thetrek.co

Comments / 1

Related
thetrek.co

Out of Pennsylvania

My friend dropped me off around 8:00 at Harpers Ferry. I thought about just doing the Maryland Challenge (get through 40 miles of “flat” Maryland in one day), but ultimately I realized that this would make for a tough day tomorrow. I had done the 4 state challenge before with my backpacking club, so I didn’t feel really any desire to close to that on this trip. Regardless, Maryland is extremely flat and it’s hard to not do big miles in this state. I did get really hungry towards the end of the day, so I did something I had never done before on this trip. I UberEated. Sounds ridiculous, I know. But there are so many gaps and parking lots in the Maryland section that I couldn’t help myself. I got a Popeyes chicken sandwich and a soda. The driver told me this was the first delivery to the trail she had ever done. On top of that, another thru hiker was able to get a hitch from this driver into town to resupply. Everyone won!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thetrek.co

Heading Through Glacier National Park (PNT pt. 3)

I entered Glacier National Park and for the first time in over a week I was alone. Those that I had been lodging with for the past two days strayed behind and I did not again see them. Instead, my peace was only broken by two women doing trail maintenance. They seemed to scowl at me as I walked past. I waved and kept my head down. Both of them were very pretty, but I suspected they were not pleased that I was hiking through on the muddy trail, ruining the tread. That, or I was simply ruining their own peace and solitude. Not many people could be entering the park from that entrance. I felt bad about the group of ten hikers about to descend upon them.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy