Goodbye to the spring season

The 2021-2022 athletic calendar is now over.

The Norwell High boys lacrosse team put on a bow on the spring with a state title in the MIAA's last game of the season.

I'd like to take a quick moment to thank our readers, coaches, players, athletic directors and fans for their support this school year. The local sports world seemed to return to normal for the most part this spring. This is a job I truly enjoy everyday and I feel extremely lucky to be 'working' in this role.

Thank you!

Stat of the Week

Norwell faceoff man John Mullen is undeniably one of the best players at his position. He put an exclamation point on that fact in the aforementioned state-title win over Medfield.

In the state final, he went 13 for 18 at the X to power the Clippers to the win. The Syracuse commit had over 300 faceoff wins this season and is a matchup nightmare.

Thanks for reading,

Christopher McDaniel, sports editor

Twitter: @ChrisMcDaniel88

Email: cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com

Thanks for reading,

Christopher McDaniel, sports editor

Twitter: @ChrisMcDaniel88

Email: cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com

