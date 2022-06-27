ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwell, MA

Goodbye to the spring season

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

The 2021-2022 athletic calendar is now over.

The Norwell High boys lacrosse team put on a bow on the spring with a state title in the MIAA's last game of the season.

I'd like to take a quick moment to thank our readers, coaches, players, athletic directors and fans for their support this school year. The local sports world seemed to return to normal for the most part this spring. This is a job I truly enjoy everyday and I feel extremely lucky to be 'working' in this role.

Thank you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxSSQ_0gNOKDxR00

Stat of the Week

Norwell faceoff man John Mullen is undeniably one of the best players at his position. He put an exclamation point on that fact in the aforementioned state-title win over Medfield.

In the state final, he went 13 for 18 at the X to power the Clippers to the win. The Syracuse commit had over 300 faceoff wins this season and is a matchup nightmare.

Want more newsletters and alerts from The Patriot Ledger?

Patriotledger.com offers more newsletters than this one. Maybe you want to sign up for the popular daily briefing, in your mailbox before 6:30 each morning. Sign up for all newsletters and alerts here .

Or, get the latest local news on your mobile device with The Patriot Ledger app for iOS and Android. You can sign up for alerts to keep up with the latest South Shore news all day.

Thanks for reading,

Christopher McDaniel, sports editor

Twitter: @ChrisMcDaniel88

Email: cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com

Patriotledger.com offers more newsletters than this one. Maybe you want to sign up for the popular daily briefing, in your mailbox before 6:30 each morning. Sign up for all newsletters and alerts here.

Or, get the latest local news on your mobile device with The Patriot Ledger app for iOS and Android. You can sign up for alerts to keep up with the latest South Shore news all day.

Thanks for reading,

Christopher McDaniel, sports editor

Twitter: @ChrisMcDaniel88

Email: cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Goodbye to the spring season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nshoremag.com

Local Business Owner Restoring Classic Red Sox Car

Red Sox Nation truly stretches across the country, but at long last a custom-designed 1957 Metropolitan Nash “Red Sox car” has finally made it to New England, courtesy of Richard Berberian, owner of Elyse Jewelers in Reading. Now, he plans to restore the car and use it to raise money for local causes.
READING, MA
CBS Boston

Food Truck Friday: North Shore Beefie Boys

IPSWICH -- Peter Nikolakopoulus says he has roast beef running through his veins. He basically grew up in the restaurant industry."[My parents] wanted us to do everything but the restaurant business. You know I went to college, I was a financial adviser after college but it's in my blood. I've been making roast beef sandwiches since I was 12," Nikolakopoulus said.His food truck, North Shore Beefie Boys, is a play on the popular 80s rap group.The beef was Peter's passion. So he dove into the deep waters of the North Shore and roast beef sandwiches. The Beefie Boys food truck...
IPSWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwell, MA
Norwell, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Medfield, MA
WCVB

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler spotted at Duxbury, Massachusetts, restaurant

DUXBURY, Mass. — Aerosmith's Steven Tyler was spotted on the South Shore getting some oysters at Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The restaurant posted photos on Instagram, saying, "Love it when our friends visit us at work." In May, the band announced the 74-year-old had voluntarily checked himself...
DUXBURY, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#The Patriot Ledger#Patriotledger Com#Android
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in Boston

Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Visit a Pub by the River a Short Drive From Boston (Just Not the Charles)

The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.
NEWTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Lucci’s To Close After 66 Years, Sold To McKinnon’s Supermarkets; Gradual Transition Will Lead To Grand Opening In Mid-July

WILMINGTON, MA — McKinnon’s Supermarkets and Lucci’s Market are pleased to announce that McKinnon’s has purchased the Lucci’s business and will operate under the McKinnon’s Supermarkets banner. The acquisition of Lucci’s fits into McKinnon’s mission to provide quality meat and grocery products to customers in the greater Boston area.
WILMINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Cochituate State Park in Natick Closed June 28-29

NATICK – On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and continuing through Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement a park closure at Cochituate State Park in the Town of Natick to accommodate invasive aquatic species control work. Alternative local state parks include Callahan State...
NATICK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy