CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - John B. Smithers, Sr. 86, of Route 126 died peacefully early morning on June 29, 2022, at his home under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice. He was born on December 1, 1935, in Heuvelton, New York to the late John & Elvira Zelle (Keyes) Smithers. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School, was a machinist, and was employed by the New York Airbrake in Watertown for 32 years.

