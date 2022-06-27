ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal fans think Prem title is in bag for 2022-23 season after owner Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Avalanche win Stanley Cup

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXAMS_0gNOJcrh00

ARSENAL fans are convinced that silverware is heading their way next season following the success of owner Stan Kroenke's other sports teams.

The Gunners haven't won a trophy since they lifted the FA Cup in 2020, while their last Premier League title win was in the 2003/04 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PT9tH_0gNOJcrh00
Arsenal have been tipped to win the Premier League next season by the club's fans Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H88Ra_0gNOJcrh00
The Gooners' optimism comes after club owner Stan Kroenke's Ice Hockey team Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday Credit: AP

Champions League glory has eluded the Gunners perpetually.

And they won't have the chance to rectify that next season after Tottenham pipped them to the final spot in the competition last term.

However, Gooners reckon there's bright days ahead with the run Kroenke's fellow franchises have been on as of late.

First, the billionaire's American football team the LA Rams scooped the Super Bowl LVI in February with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then, his Ice Hockey side Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night - for the first time since 2001, afcstuff tweeted.

And the Gunners' faithful reckon the North Londoners will round off a trophy treble for Kroenke by lifting the Prem next season.

One fan declared on Twitter: "Arsenal winning the league up NEXT!"

This caused another user to respond: "In your dreams."

But a third interjected: "Dreams do come true, you can win if you want to," while @Arsenal.

And the Gunners could be in with a shout of Prem glory if their transfer activity is anything to go by.

Club boss Mikel Arteta has already brought in Matt Turner, Marquinhos, and Fabio Vieira.

Those signings are set to followed by the arrival of Man City striker Gabriel Jesus.

And the Gunners are keen on recruiting Leeds star Raphinha, along with Ajax ace Lisandro Martinez.

The US Sun

