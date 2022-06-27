Weather forecast UK tomorrow – Massive storms to rip through country as brutal ‘polar airmass’ hits

BRITAIN is set to be bombarded with rain and thunder this week as a "polar airmass" brings a wave of freezing rain and wind to BATTER UK.

Flood alerts are in place in Scotland as the nation prepares for a a deluge of rainy weather and possible flooding across its southern boarder.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency says: “Locally heavy rain may affect the east of the area during late Sunday evening and Monday morning.

“There is a risk of localised flooding impacts from surface water and smaller rivers. Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads and disruption to travel.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

A band of rain sweeping in from the west will see gales batter the coast from Tuesday, while thunder and lightning is likely later in the week.

Temperatures could drop as low as 4C as a frozen band of wind hits the nation.

What to expect from tomorrow's weather warning

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Met Office release tomorrow 4cast

Rain, heavy in places, and strong winds continuing slowly east across northern and other western areas.

Warm with sunny spells ahead of this, whilst heavy showers follow across Northern Ireland.

Rainy start in Cardiff tomorrow

Rain will affect the west coast during the morning. Mainly dry elsewhere, with some bright spells.

However, the wet weather will extend eastwards through the afternoon.

Windy in exposed areas with maximum temperatures of 19 °C.

Cardiff to see lows of 10C tonight

A sunny evening will be followed by a generally dry night.

Cloud and wind will increase during the night, and some showers will reach the west coast just after dawn with minimum temperatures of 10 °C.

Solar flare expected to hit Earth TOMORROW

SPACE weather experts have their eye on a mysterious solar flare.

The flare is said to be a coronal mass ejection that erupted from the Sun on June 26.

A coronal mass ejection is also referred to as a CME.

It's a huge expulsion of plasma from the Sun's outer layer, called the corona.

Space scientists aren't sure whether the solar flare will hit Earth but predict it has a chance on either June 28 or 29.

The experts at SpaceWeather.com explained: "Yesterday, June 26th, a bright CME billowed away from the sun's southern hemisphere.

"The strange thing is, analysts aren't certain which side of the sun it came from.

"Some clues suggest farside, others Earthside.

"If it is an Earthside event, it could reach us late on June 28th or June 29th."

Cooler night ahead in London

Any residual showers soon fading to leave a dry evening.

Cloud will break up to give a mostly clear night with winds gradually easing.

Feeling cooler overnight than of late with minimum temperatures of 9 °C.

London outlook for Tuesday: Warm and sunny, with a chance of Rain

The Met Office has reported its forecast for London tomorrow.

Brits in the area can expect a warm but windy day, with lots of sunshine and the chance of clouds.

Temperatures will be be in the low to mid 20s.

"Long periods of warm sunshine, but rather breezy. Sunshine turning hazy through the afternoon as clouds gradually thicken from the west. Outbreaks of rain possible overnight, mainly in the west. Maximum temperature 23 °C."

Manchester outlook for Tuesday

Mancunians are in for another day of mixed weather tomorrow, as periods of warm weather are interrupted with showers.

Temperatures will be around 19C.

"Rain and brisk winds will affect west Cumbria and the west coast of Lancashire at times. Most other parts will be fine, but with some showery rain arriving later. Maximum temperature 19 °C," report the Met Office.

Make sure to protect yourself from UV rays this summer

As the summer reaches its peak, and temperatures rise, as do the levels of UV across the country.

UV can be highly damaging to your skin, leading to sped up ageing and in serious cases, caner.

So, here are some top tips from the CDC to avoid sun damage this summer:

Stay in the shade, especially during midday hours.

Wear clothes that cover your arms and legs.

Consider options to protect your children.

Wear a wide brim hat to shade your face, head, ears, and neck.

Wear wraparound sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays.

Use sunscreen with sun protection factor (SPF) 15 or higher, for both UVA and UVB protection.

Avoid indoor tanning. Indoor tanning is particularly dangerous for younger users; people who begin indoor tanning during adolescence or early adulthood have a higher risk of developing melanoma.

Scotland to be battered with a DELUGE of rain tomorrow

According to the Met Office, Scotland is at risk of flooding after a barrage of rain and thunder hits the country.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning in response to this dangerous weather.

The unsettled weather will continue into the end of the week, as the summer weather recedes.

Top tips for Hay fever sufferers

The pollen levels across the UK are very high at the moment.

While this usually means the sun is out and the weather is warm, it can lead to some serious discomfort for Hay Fever sufferers, so here are some tips from the NHS to help.

put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes

shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off

stay indoors whenever possible

keep windows and doors shut as much as possible

vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth

buy a pollen filter for the air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter

try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you have a high temperature or you do not feel well enough to do your normal activities

What to expect in London later this week

The Met Office has revealed the forecast Londoners can expect as the week goes on.

"Cloudier Wednesday as a slow-moving band of showery rain pushes east.

"More unsettled Thursday with showers, perhaps turning heavy and thundery early on. Drier and brighter Friday. Feeling warm."

Wimbledon weather update

The first day of Wimbledon is upon us, and unfortunately, play has been halted by rain.

Heavy rain and thunder has hit London in recent hours, as unpredictable weather hits the UK.

Tomorrow will reportedly be more pleasant, with the Met Office saying it will be: "Fine and dry on Tuesday with sunny intervals.

"Cloud thickening from the west during the afternoon, turning sunshine increasingly hazy. Some patchy light rain possible in western parts late on. Maximum temperature 22 °C."

Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Bookies SLASH odds on this being the hottest summer EVER

Ladbrokes have slashed the odds on this year’s summer being a scorcher.

Having been a 10/11 shot last week, the bookies now make it just 1/2 for this year to play host to the hottest summer EVER.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Temperatures have already reached sweltering highs this month, and the latest odds suggest it’ll be more of the same with record-breaking sunshine on the way.”

Brits could be hit with at least TWO more heatwaves this summer, says forecaster

Leon Brown of US-based forecaster The Weather Company said: “More heatwaves imported from the continent to the UK are forecast this summer, each reaching at least 28C – and likely higher – and each lasting several days.”

Two heatwaves could be on the cards in August and even September, he said.

This news comes just two weeks after Brits roasted in 34C temperatures, leading to some of the hottest days on record.

Extremely high temperatures are becoming an increasingly common occurrence in the UK, experts have claimed.

Met Office outlines exactly where the rain will fall this week

Brits are in for a wet and windy week, as rain interrupts the sunny weather across the land.

In a new graphic produced by the Met Office, one can see where exactly the rain shall fall in the next 24 hours, and how much there will be.

This comes as the organisation issues a yellow weather warning across the south of Scotland, with heavy rains set to batter the region.

Remember to protect your eyes in the summer sunshine

Eyes are 10 times more sensitive than skin.

UV rays can have serious lasting damage on the eyes and increase your chances of developing cataracts, the number one cause of blindness in the world.

The Met Office offers ways to protect your eyes from UV rays including good quality sunglasses that keep out 99 percent of the sun’s rays.

More information can be found here.

How will the start of the week unfold?

A dry and bright start with long sunny spells in London.

Scattered showers breaking out widely by the afternoon, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain.

Drier later with skies clearing and maximum temperatures of 20 °C.

In pictures: Showers halt play at Wimbledon

The first day of the legendary tennis tourney had to be halted today, as rainy spells continue to hit the UK.

This comes as the Met Office predicts an unsettled week across Britain, with summer sunshine often being interrupted by rainy spells.

It will likely brighten up for Londoners by the end of the day, with temperatures in the low 20s.

Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

More rain to come this afternoon

Rain will continue to fall into this afternoon across much of the country, according to the Met Office.

However, as they day wears on, the rain will let up in the west.

Brits are in for a wet and windy week, with the Met Office declaring a yellow weather warning tomorrow in parts of Scotland.

Windy weather set to batter the UK tomorrow

As pictured in this new graphic, Brits are set to be hit with heavy winds and rain tomorrow.

Rain and wind will move in from the west, before causing extreme conditions in Scotland.

In response to this weather, the Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning in the southeast of Scotland.

Weather map showing wet and windy weather for the UK tomorrow (Tuesday 28th June 2022). Scotland will see flood alerts.

