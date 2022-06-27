ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening pro – 5 last-minute jobs you MUST get done this week if you want your lawn to thrive

By Dani Grande
 4 days ago
WITH the end of the month approaching, there are a few to-dos that you should cross off your list when it comes to your summer garden.

The experts at Express.co.uk revealed the five tasks you should do this week to make your lawn thrive.

This week, you should start planting those late-summer flowers and veggies Credit: Getty

PLANT CERTAIN FLOWERS

It isn’t too late to sow some late-summer flower seeds in your garden – but you should do so this week if you’re hoping to watch them bloom by August.

Some flowers that you can plant include calendula, candytuft, sunflowers, and nigella.

If you want something that grows quickly, go for nasturtiums.

Be sure to read up on where each variety will grow best.

TAKE CUTTINGS

June is a good time to take semi-ripe cuttings, as the stems are still a little soft.

They are best done on plants such as lavender, box, passion flower, and heather.

All you have to do is find a non-flowering shoot and trim off about 10cm, cutting just below a leaf node.

Remove the lower leaves and place the cut end in a container with cutting compost and water as soon as possible to maintain its water supply. Then leave it alone for the root to take.

PLANT SUMMER VEGGIES

Although you may think it’s too late to add vegetables to your garden, you can buy small plug plants to make up for the lost growing time.

In June, some of the varieties you could plant include tomatoes, peppers, runner beans, carrots, cabbage, and beetroot.

HARVEST ASPARAGUS

Although we are a few days past asparagus season, you could make the most out of the last days of June by picking your final harvest of the delicious veggie.

In a couple of days, you won’t want to mess with the spears but instead should leave them to grow and gather energy for the next season.

Throughout the summer, continue weeding the plant and applying fertilizer to keep them in good shape.

MOVE YOUR HOUSEPLANTS

Houseplants thrive indoors.

But still, everyone can benefit from a little time in the fresh air and beaming sun.

Give your houseplants a little breather by taking them outside for a few weeks to stimulate more growth ­– just don’t put them in direct sunlight.

Throughout the rest of the summer, make sure to water and feed them regularly while keeping them in a shady outdoor area.

By late August, you should bring them back inside.

Moving your houseplants outdoors will give them some necessary fresh air and sunlight Credit: Getty

