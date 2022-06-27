ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

New Winterville restaurant specializes in coffee, sweets and sandwiches

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjjwE_0gNOIiCG00

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Warm coffee will wake up anyone in the morning. There’s a new business in the Winterville area that wants to help you with that, too.

Grounded is a new coffee shop now open at 650 E. Fire Tower Rd., Suite D in Winterville. WNCT’s Ryan Harper spoke with the business owner, Gary Ceres, about his new eatery. In the video, Ceres talks about the creation of Grounded, the upcoming menu and much more.

Click here to find out more about the new business. View the video above to find out more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Upcoming street fair focuses on fun in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Get ready to have some fun. On July 23 from noon to 6 p.m., an event called West Fest will take place. It is a .8-mile stretch of CommUNITY Celebration in the historic West Greenville Cultural District, happening across multiple sites along West 5th Street. The event will feature food trucks, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Last Greenville Concert on the Common for the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Concert on the Common series is coming to a close Thursday with the fifth and final show for the spring and summer series. Thursday’s concert features Chicago Rewired, a tribute band honoring Chicago. The concert will start at 6:00 p.m. Chicago Rewired was supposed...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Great American Cookout this weekend in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for a fun & family-friendly way to celebrate the 4th of July? Look no further than the Great American Cookout happening at Harmony Hall, located in downtown Kinston. Fourth of July fireworks, celebrations in ENC The Lenoir County Historical Association is hosting an event to celebrate the holiday with an […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

In NC, some fireworks are legal — and some are not

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Jared Roy and his buddies loaded up a U-Haul with more than $3,600 worth of fireworks on Wednesday. “We do a neighborhood barbecue every year for the Fourth of July,” Roy said. The Goldsboro man purchased the fireworks at a South Carolina fireworks store that will light up the night sky. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winterville, NC
newbernmagazine.com

A Mighty Port on the Neuse River

At the beginning of the War Between the States, United States Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles made a list of the Southern ports he wanted to be blockaded or seized. Number Three on the list: New Bern, N.C. Today, it’s hard to fathom that New Bern once rivaled ports...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Yates & Bailey Bee Farm, beekeeping for over 65 years

Yates & Bailey Bee Farm, beekeeping for over 65 years. Local Greenville musicians are nominated for the …. NC hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation gets …. Traveling this weekend? Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office …. 42nd Annual Croaker Festival kicks off Friday. NC hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Chef Vivian Howard has launched Viv’s Fridge, a smart refrigerator that will offer prepared meals for families to enjoy at home. Howard is best known for her PBS show “A Chef’s Life,” in which she won an Emmy. WITN is told the...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Ron Relay Memorial Ride to take place in Jacksonville on July 9

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Rolling Thunder organization is holding a Ron Relay Memorial Ride. On July 9 you can take part in the Ron Relay and Chapter NC-5 Fallen Members Memorial Ride. The ride will take you through Onslow County, starting and ending at New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville. Registration is at 9 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Sandwiches#Coffee Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Sweets#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Onslow County couple wins $200,000: ‘We were in shock’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — John Kopp and Tamara Burnette of Jacksonville said a $200,000 scratch-off win left them in shock. “We were in the parking lot and Tammy kept saying, ‘I think we won big,’” Kopp said. Burnette said she started scratching the ticket in the parking lot but she misread it at first. “I […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Last Umbrella Market of season is Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – With the Umbrella Market season coming to an end on Wednesday, Uptown Greenville hopes to make the last event bigger than ever. The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will be open Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. People can find fresh produce, meats, eggs, handmade arts, jewelry, antiques, homemade bath products, baked goods, wine […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Sheetz will make its comeback

As students and community members alike mourn the empty site of what was once 1000 Charles Blvd., it’s important to remember what is yet to come for the remodeling of a Sheetz that is dear to our hearts. In early June, the Sheetz location closed its doors to customers...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wcti12.com

Good big girl looking for forever home

NEW BERN, Craven County — A big girl rescued from another shelter is looking for a forever home. Officials with the Colonial Capital Humane Society said Felicia, 3, is a hound mix and weighs about 65 pounds. “I think she would fit well in a calm home, she would...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Who’s that? Viewer captures black bear sighting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bear sightings in Eastern North Carolina aren’t usually that rare. Seeing one roam through the middle of Greenville … that’s a different story. Alden Stalls captured a black bear roaming the Twin Oaks apartment complex off Greenville Boulevard Tuesday morning. Stalls stayed a safe distance from the bear and shot the […]
WITN

Section of New Bern road to be closed Friday morning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a New Bern road is set to be closed Friday morning. The City of New Bern says the 1000 block of Queen Street, between Broad Street and Forbes Avenue, will be closed Friday, July 1st, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

More flight options could be added at Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville ENC Alliance along with Pitt-Greenville Airport are making moves to bring you more flight options. Officials have met with several airlines to share information about PGV and the demand for air travel in Eastern North Carolina. “One of the defining features for economic development for new companies entering here is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

West African dance performance and workshop in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three New Bern not-for-profits have joined together to sponsor an event for the New Bern community. Arts To End Genocide (ATEG), the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain and Faith Connection are presenting an afternoon of West African Dance. These three organizations all share a common mission of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Junior League grants $10,000 back to community

NEW BERN, N.C. — The Junior League of Greater New Bern granted a total of $10,000 to four local organizations: The Craven Literacy Council, We Can Be Association, Laundry Love and True Justice International. The Junior League hosted a recognition reception on June 20 at Union Point Park to recognize the four organizations and congratulate […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy