PSP: 3 accused of animal cruelty after dog dies

PULASKI Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police arrested three people who are accused of animal cruelty charges.

PSP was called at about 11 a.m. April 30 to the 100 block of New Bedford-Sharon Road in Pulaski Township.

When troopers arrived, they found five neglected dogs that were in poor health and malnourished, according to a police report. Reports said that one of the dogs died while troopers were on the scene. It was determined that that dog died of starvation, according to the report.

Troopers arrested Gabriel Fazekas, 32, Deven Cameron, 23, and Tracy Zingaro, 52, on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. A criminal complaint was filed June 27. All three are awaiting a preliminary hearing.

PSP said that Cameron surrendered the other four alive dogs that were at the residence. The four dogs received treatment from the Lawrence County Humane Society and the Anna Shelter of Erie, Pa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.