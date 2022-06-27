ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot in face while leaving her own birthday party, family says

By Quametra Wilborn, Destinee Hannah
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An 18-year-old was shot in the face while leaving her own birthday party over the weekend, family says.

Breanna Keys was hit by a stray bullet Friday in the 500 block of Marianna Street just before 9:30 p.m. WREG went to the scene and found several vehicles with bullet holes in them. Her mother, Latrice Kennon, said Keys and her boyfriend were both struck while leaving her birthday party.

“She didn’t deserve none of this because she was an innocent bystander,” Kennon said. “They were backing up. They made a left turn, and that’s when the shooting started happening out of nowhere.”

    Breanna Keys and boyfriend
    Breanna Keys during graduation
    Breanna Keys hospitalized

According to police, Keys and her boyfriend were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

“My son called me,” Kennon said. “He’s in the house right now. He’s still shaken up, too. He’s 12. Then my little baby, she’s three. She was out there.”

Keys’ boyfriend was listed in non-critical condition. Kennon said Keys is now alert and stable. Doctors told her that she will need to have multiple jaw surgeries.

“She got wires all in her mouth,” Kennon said. “She’s missing five teeth. She got a trachea in her throat. No child should have to go through that.”

Shelby County could declare violence an epidemic, fund program to fight it

Kennon does not believe her daughter was the intended target and has no idea who pulled the trigger. She also said Keys was planning to attend nursing school, but those plans are now on hold. She hopes police find whoever shot her daughter.

“They need to get locked up, and they need to pay for what they done to my child,” Kennon said.

Keys’ family has set up donations for her recovery:

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.

Comments / 31

Chelsea Clements
3d ago

Prayers for these beautiful souls and their families. 🙏 I hate what our world is coming too. The only thing that matters is they are alright. I wish I could reach to them, but regardless I will be doing whatever I can to help. Sending love.

Reply
5
