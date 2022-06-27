ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville hosts Alabama’s first Trans Pride Day

By Kayla Smith
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGhLV_0gNOHiET00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — TransFamily Support Services hosted Alabama’s first Trans Pride Day in Brahan Springs Park on Sunday, bringing together community organizations that support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Alabama.

“With all of the things going on across the country and here in Alabama, it was time to highlight trans joy, to celebrate this community, and in particular let our trans youth know multiple adults they’ve never met, who are in this to help protect them and their rights,” said Kathie Moehlig, the Founder and Executive Director of TransFamily Support Services.

‘They felt that they deserved to be heard’: What was early Pride like in Birmingham?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYCjL_0gNOHiET00

Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey, the Human Rights Campaign Alabama State Director, said events like this are a step forward for the community.

“It brings the community together, and it supports visibility,” Anderson-Harvey said. “You find other members of the community that are like you and can support you.”

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, many LGBTQ+ leaders fear future rulings may further endanger personal freedoms beyond abortion rights. In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court might reconsider other precedents such as the rights to contraception, same-sex intimacy, and same-sex marriage.

Deputies looking for Louisiana man who allegedly poured acid, bleach on woman’s face

“As someone who is of the trans-identified experience and an equality leader for the state, it’s important that I get a chance to also see the next generation. This was a remarkable day, but it’s a day to educate Alabama that diversity lives in Alabama,” Anderson-Harvey said.

In Alabama, legislators have passed laws making it a felony to prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors.

“In this state of Alabama, it is showing, when we see bad legislation, that we are still going to show up in our truth and power,” Anderson-Harvey said.

In addition to food and music, the Trans Pride Day event included a resource fair featuring:

“It means visibility. It means something landmark we can build off of and hopefully see more pop up around this area,” said TransFamily Support Services Alabama Programs Manager Mani Blunt.

Janae Smith, the owner of Yum Yum’s, a vendor at the event said she was glad her business could support this pride event.

“It’s important to me for all walks of life to have equality in everything they do,” Smith said.

Event organizers said they hope Sunday’s event is the first of many trans pride events hosted in Alabama.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can prohibit abortion, Alabama has seized on the decision to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youths. The case marks one of the first known instances in which a conservative state has tried to […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Huntsville, AL
Society
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Society
City
Equality, AL
State
Louisiana State
Huntsville, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Government
southeastsun.com

Bill Baxley’s place in Alabama history

The 1970 governor’s race between George Wallace and Albert Brewer overshadowed every other political race in the state that year. However, one of Alabama’s legendary political figures burst on the scene in 1970 when Bill Baxley was elected Attorney General of Alabama. The attorney general’s race was below the radar screen of the titanic war waged by Brewer and Wallace.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

WATCH: Beth Holloway discusses the importance of safe overseas travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Anytime Americans are involved with laws and customs outside of the United States, the protection of America laws don’t apply. Beth Holloway has firsthand experience. In 2005, her daughter, Natalee, disappeared while on a graduation trip in Aruba. She was never found, although she and others believe that she was killed. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
WAFF

New information surfaces on suspended Decatur doctor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information has surfaced surrounding the investigation of a Decatur doctor. Sammy Becdach’s license to practice medicine was suspended by the state board of medical examiners. This is after the death of a Pelham woman who apparently was not an oncology patient. Becdach previously worked...
DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

Alabama bond sale for mega prisons falls $200 million short

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials said Thursday that they will move forward with plans to build two supersize prisons despite a bond sale falling more than $200 million short amid a volatile market and pressure from activists. The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority hoped to sell $725 million in bonds for the construction project, […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Human Rights Campaign#Trans Woman#Racism#Founder#The Supreme Court
wvtm13.com

Alabama judge cited for remarks against governor, cursing

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court has been suspended from duty and could be removed from office. Records show Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was placed on leave. The Judicial Inquiry Commission accused...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

10 Alabama counties have high levels of COVID-19 transmission

Ten Alabama counties are reporting high levels of COVID-19 community transmission. Baldwin, Bibb, Cullman, Escambia, Henry, Jefferson, Madison, Shelby, St. Clair, and Walker counties are in the “high” category, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Levels are determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, as well as seven-day totals for hospitalizations per 100,000 people and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
CBS 42

Bibb County community grieves fallen officer Brad Johnson

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Many in Bibb County are heartbroken and shocked about the tragic events that unfolded in their community after two Deputies were shot Wednesday. Deputy Brad Johnson passed away Thursday afternoon. Investigator Chris Poole was released from UAB Hospital Thursday morning and is recovering at home. CBS 42 stopped by City Cafe […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Suspect who shot two Alabama deputies arrested

UPDATE 6/30/2022 2:38 p.m.: According to ALEA, Austin Patrick Hall was arrested at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Hall has been placed in a local jail. MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is issuing a blue alert after two Alabama deputies were shot in Bibb County, Alabama on Wednesday, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy