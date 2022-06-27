ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, TX

TRAGIC: 2-year-old drowns in swimming area of Lake Colorado City

By Erica Garner
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJAla_0gNOHCBL00

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A 2-year-old little girl drowned in the swimming area of Lake Colorado City Friday night.

Game wardens say the little girl, who was not wearing a life jacket, was playing on a raft or floatation-type device in the swimming area when she fell off into the water just before 7:00 p.m.

There were other people at the lake when she fell off, and a social media page indicates they tried to help save her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

However, the game wardens did confirm citizens were able to recover the 2-year-old’s body before law enforcement arrived on scene.

The little girl’s identity was not released due to her age, but the family is possibly local to Colorado City.

KTAB and KRBC are waiting for more information from the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Colorado City State Park.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for additional details on this drowning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Fully Engulfed Fire at Oil Field Services Company

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 6000 block of RM 853 (also known as Arden Rd.) for fire that fully engulfed a commercial trailer on the property. According to Grape Creek VFD spokesman Jose Rivera, the exact cause of the fire...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring family remembers loved one killed in crash

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring family is mourning after their loved one was killed in a motorcycle crash last weekend. 27-year-old Christopher Holmes lost control of his bike on June 25 while traveling in the 1500 block of E 4th Street.  Holmes’ brother Erick Curtis said the family is trying to cope with its […]
BIG SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado City, TX
Local
Texas Sports
County
Mitchell County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Mitchell County, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy