COPLEY, Ohio — The school year is right around the corner. Yet, many of the problems districts faced last year are rolling back right into this fall. Finding qualified bus drivers is a problem across the region. At Copley-Fairlawn City Schools, they have just enough to get by. But if drivers decide to quit before the school year begins, it could mean slashing service.

COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO