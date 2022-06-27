ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

The Cap Times announces Madison Old Fashioned Week from Aug. 19-26

By Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandy vs. whiskey vs. bourbon. Sour vs. sweet. However you order your Old Fashioned, we want to know: Who makes the BEST?. The Cap Times is proud to announce it will host Madison Old Fashioned Week, a citywide celebration to help decide Madison’s best Old Fashioned...

Ella development celebrates opening in former spot of Madison restaurant

Health services on UW-Madison’s campus look to help students with abortion ban in place. University Health Services is helping students find resources following the return of the abortion ban in Wisconsin, which makes any type of abortion, except for when a pregnant woman’s life is at risk, illegal.
MADISON, WI
Longtime NBC15 Anchor John Stofflet to retire in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After four decades in broadcasting, Evening Anchor John Stofflet will step down from his role and sign-off for the final time one year from now—in June 2023. Stofflet shared his plans with viewers this evening, on NBC15 News at 6 p.m., and with station management...
MADISON, WI
East side gets creative with a little art gallery near La Follette

On Turner Avenue near La Follette High School, a 15-by-18 inch box holds tiny patrons who peer at art on a miniature scale. The little free art gallery has become a family affair for Nola Risse-Connolly, whose husband created the wooden structure this summer. Risse-Connolly manages the gallery, overseeing the art left behind by passersby, while her daughter sets the scene with small human figurines.
MADISON, WI
Things to do in Madison this week: fireworks, music festivals and more

We had Rhythm and Booms, then Shake the Lake. Now Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus. Held at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., on Saturday from 5-10 p.m., this Independence Day celebration will be a ticketed event featuring the Forward Marching Band, Kat and the Hurricane (synth pop rock), Marcus Porter (hip hop/R&B), Pine Travelers (folk rock) and Uncommon Denominator (a cover band). General admission tickets for attendees older than 12 cost $10. Bring lawn chairs and blankets (but not food — you’ll have to buy it there).
MADISON, WI
Celebrate the Fourth at These Madison-Area Fests

It’s a celebratory time of year, so get ready to check out these area festivals and fireworks shows for a fun Fourth of July weekend. Celebrate Independence Day at the Monona Community Festival. Enjoy live music, games and an arts and craft fair throughout the weekend. Cap off the festivities with a fireworks show (July 4, 9:20 p.m.). Find a map of recommended viewing areas on mononafestival.com.
MADISON, WI
Silence returns to the isthmus as Madison airplanes move back to usual flight path

Planes will stop regularly flying over the isthmus after a Dane County Airport runway construction project wraps up on Friday. The airport’s main runway was closed for shoulder and lighting improvements over the past six weeks, meaning flights that typically landed in a north-south pattern were detoured along an alternative southwest-northeast route over the Capitol and Tenney-Lapham neighborhoods.
MADISON, WI
Black Men in White Coats

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Aaron Perry and Dr. Logan Edwards, Family Medicine specialist Dr. Khider Elnimeiry MD joins us to talk about being a Black doctor, and the work he is going to do at Perry Family Free Clinic serving uninsured and under-insured men residing in Dane and Rock County.
DANE, WI
Madison, the first week of July in the late 60s.

Madison – the first week of July in the late 1960s. On the balmy fourth of July 1965, a crowd of about 60,000 packs Vilas Park for the 14th annual Lions Club fireworks display. Three days later, the UW chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom stages the era’s first conservative political demonstration here, picketing during a dedication ceremony for the State Capitol in support of the federal law which allows states to enact antiunion “right-to-work” laws, section 14(b) of the Taft-Hartley Act. Among the large crowd gathered for the dedication, Gov. Warren Knowles, the four other statewide elected officials and all legislators. YAF President David Keene and about a dozen YAF activists hand out a thousand leaflets in only two hours, denouncing efforts by Congressional Democrats to repeal 14(b).[i]
MADISON, WI
A few Madison events, June 27 through July 3, 2022

A Hot Summer Gays Halloween, and a rich mix of experimental film and music. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. As of this June, we’re dipping our toe back in with a few actual write-ups, some of which will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Community rallying around Clinton’s La Guacamaya restaurant after owners face racist messages

CLINTON, Wis. — For six months, La Guacamaya restaurant has brought a spot of color and Mexican cuisine to downtown Clinton. But within the last three months, fear has been all the owners can taste.  “I think they were really happy when it started, but now they’re really scared. They are nervous,” said Ginna Isunza, the director of the YWCA’s...
CLINTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

DockHounds players from outside area share thoughts on Lake Country

OCONOMOWOC — The Enterprise sat down with three Lake Country DockHounds players to discuss their experiences in Lake Country. Tristen Carranza, Lamar Briggs and Gio Brusa aren’t from the area. They’ve never been to Lake Country, yet they found themselves planted here after signing with the DockHounds for the season.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Woman Pretended She Was Kidnapped. This Didn’t End Well.

GIVE ME ATTENTION!!! Isn't there a better way to do this, ma'am? Sing karaoke, dye your hair pink, get a tattoo that says LOOK AT ME!?! SG. The price of EVERYTHING is going up, COVID appears to still be hanging on, there's a war raging, etc etc...Getting kidnapped isn't a laughing matter, especially when kids go missing all the time.
captimes.com

Urban Design Commission delays State Street development

A development proposal that displaced several longstanding State Street businesses — and led to a planned relocation for B-Side Records — has been delayed. JD McCormick, a local development company, wants to demolish the buildings at 430-444 State Sts. and construct a five-story building with between 23 and 26 units of housing and 6,000 square feet of commercial space. The unit mix is expected to be studios and one-bedroom apartments and the development team is hoping to have a restaurant located on the first floor.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Crews perform ongoing tests ahead of Madison Beltline Flex Lane opening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As ongoing testing of the Madison Beltline Flex Lane project is underway, drivers may see crews out on the roadway this week and into next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded motorists that tests of Lane Control Signs is an ongoing process to make sure everything is working correctly. The Flex Lane is not operational yet, though.
MADISON, WI

