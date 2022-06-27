PSP: 3 accused of animal cruelty after dog dies

TONIGHT: Mainly sunny skies yet again were back across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Hopefully you were able to soak up some sunshine or be outdoors at some point today. It was a cookie cutter day in terms of sky coverage with hardly any clouds in the sky, pretty similar to what we had the last few days. The one difference is that daytime highs got back into upper 80s. Dew point temperatures were back in the refreshing category, although it will start to feel more sticky as we head into the overnight hours. Tonight, we will stay mainly clear with winds starting to shift and blow more from the south. Overnight lows will be down in the mid-60s with muggy levels on the rise.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO