Taunton, MA

Officials identify man who died in electrical accident in Taunton

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
Man was killed after being electrocuted in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — Officials have identified the man who died in an electrical accident in Taunton last week.

Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton, was electrocuted while trying to remove an antenna from a home on Danforth Street on Thursday morning, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Messina died when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line, investigators said. The incident also ignited a fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Foul play is not suspected.

Boston 25 News WFXT

One person hospitalized after shooting in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Taunton Wednesday night that left one person injured. Police responded to the area of Mador Ave. around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old Taunton man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He...
TAUNTON, MA
