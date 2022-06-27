Officials identify man who died in electrical accident in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. — Officials have identified the man who died in an electrical accident in Taunton last week.
Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton, was electrocuted while trying to remove an antenna from a home on Danforth Street on Thursday morning, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Messina died when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line, investigators said. The incident also ignited a fire, which was quickly extinguished.
Foul play is not suspected.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1