Manalapan Township, NJ

N.J. mom ‘horrified’ after autopsy shows son’s treatment during Navy SEAL ‘Hell Week’ training

By Steven Rodas
 4 days ago
Aching reminders of her son’s death have come steadily, Regina Mullen said Sunday. Kyle Mullen, who died Feb. 4 after completing the grueling first phase of U.S. Navy SEAL training called “Hell Week,” was supposed to be the best man at his brother TJ’s June wedding. A photo of Kyle was...

David Stoner
3d ago

it's heartbreaking but why didn't he take himself offline and report to medical. Most didn't as they don't want to be rolled back. The training is tough and grueling but it's that training that has saved many lives

Sandy Sutton Koback
4d ago

My condolences to you and your family. My son has permanent lung damage from nearly drowning during SEAL training. I thank God everyday he didn't pass their standards. He is still in the Navy

Ineedudead EternalGam3dome
3d ago

Unfortunately when we sign these contracts we are susceptible to some of the most horrendous (for lack of a better word) situations that any occupation experiences. Management in the military is lack luster in regards to a culture that says “if you are going through it everyone else is going through or has gone through the same thing”. Every command is the best command and every commander claims their command is like a big family. If this was true then the neglect of human health would not sustain. If this was your child you would have known and forced them to seek medical attention. I understand this is not only a training command but a rigid qualification. What people don’t hear about is the every single day things that happen all over the military. This culture even overflows into our VA system which is sad in it self. Ultimately we are the ones who signed our lives for better or worse so making sure your family members are educated is crucial before signing that line. And no… talking to a recruiter is definitely not a good way to educate yourself. Seek out veterans and ask a lot of questions.

