Etowah County, AL

Georgia woman arrested for drug trafficking in Etowah County

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Georgia woman is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Glencoe, according to law enforcement.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Natasha Scott, from Atlanta, was pulled over by the Glencoe Police Department for a tint violation on her vehicle.

During the traffic stop a K-9 officer and his partner discovered about 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine and a hand gun in the vehicle.

Scott was arrested and charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine and carrying a pistol without a permit. She was taken to the Etowah County Jail on a $102,000 cash bond.

Officials with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Glencoe Police Department and the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force were involved in the case.

Crime & Safety
