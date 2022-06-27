Saginaw Man Dies After Drowning in Crystal Lake

A 22-year-old Saginaw man died after drowning in Crystal Lake on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Daiton Vinson-Sharp, 22, of Saginaw, had been with his friends in the water about one-hundred yards from shore on a sand bar in Crystal Lake but went missing.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Dive Team searched the area and recovered Vinson-Sharp’s body at 9:11 p.m. His body was found in about eight feet of water, according to deputies.

The incident remains under investigation.