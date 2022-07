Torrie Wilson’s tenure with WWE was packed with memorable moments. After beginning her career in 1999 with World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Wilson signed for the Stamford-based promotion in 2001, first appearing for the company in the midst of the “Invasion” storyline that saw WWE battle against the alliance between WCW and ECW. Once WWE’s victory was confirmed and the first-ever brand split saw “Raw” and “SmackDown” break into separate rosters, Wilson became a key star on “SmackDown” and went onto to pose for Playboy twice — the second time alongside former WWE Women’s Champion Sable. After a lengthy feud, the pair ultimately teamed up together and defeated Miss Jackie and Stacy Keibler at WrestleMania 20 in a “Playboy Evening Gown” match, which coincided with their appearance in the famous magazine.

