Baltimore Cat Shot In Neck Gets Second Chance At Life

OJ Photo Credit: Staci Knobel (GoFundMe)

A Baltimore cat has gotten a second chance at life after being shot in the neck after the community stepped up to raise money for the surgery to remove a bullet, according to his caretaker's GoFundMe.

The cat, affectionately known as OJ, came to his owners from the streets of Richmond, Virginia. One day in Aug. 2021, OJ returned to his rescuers with what they assumed was a nasty animal bite, that turned out to be much more serious.

After being treated by a veterinarian, OJ seemed to return to normal until he became distressed a few months later. An abscess had formed on OJ's neck which required a surgery to remove.

The wound refused to heal, and OJ's owners brought him back to a veterinarian where scar tissue and an X-ray led to the discovery of a bullet that had been lodged along his esophagus and spine.

OJ is now successfully recovering from the $8,000 surgery thanks to a generous community and skilled veterinarians.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.