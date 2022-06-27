ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police: Naked man arrested after allegedly trying to assault dog

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is facing several charges following a bizarre incident in Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on June 24, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a sex offenses call near N.W. 33rd and McKinley.

Dispatchers learned that there was a naked man running through the street, and he was fighting with someone.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Brayden Phillips naked on the front porch of a home.

Witnesses told police that they were sitting outside their home when Phillips walked up to the home and assaulted the family’s dog.

They told officers that Phillips grabbed their dog’s face and tried to pry its mouth open around his genitals.

When Phillips was told to leave, he allegedly swung at one of the victims, who took him to the ground and held him until police arrived.

According to the arrest affidavit, three young children were all present on the front porch during the incident.

The affidavit states that Phillips’ behavior was erratic, and his girlfriend said he was under the influence of mushrooms.

Phillips was arrested on three complaints of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child, assault and battery, public intoxication, cruelty to animals, and two counts of public indecency.

Community Policy