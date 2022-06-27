ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Federal grand jury subpoenas firm that merged with Trump social network

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42amkD_0gNOD0FM00
Tweet

The firm that merged with former President Trump’s social media company received federal grand jury subpoenas last week, the company disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing Monday.

A grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to each member of the board of directors of the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that merged with the Trump Media and Technology Group.

The latest subpoenas add to growing scrutiny of the deal. Federal regulators launched investigations into the merger between Trump’s company and Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC, in December, just weeks after the merger was announced.

The new subpoenas seek some of the same documents as federal regulators, as well as requests for communications with or about “multiple individuals,” and information about Rocket One Capital, a Miami-based venture capital firm, according to Monday’s filing.

Trump Media and Technology Group said in a statement it will cooperate with the investigation.

“TMTG is focused on reclaiming the American people’s right to free expression,” it said. “Every day, our team works tirelessly to sustain Truth Social’s rapid growth, onboard new users, and add new features. We encourage-and will cooperate with-oversight that supports the SEC’s important mission of protecting retail investors.”

The development risks further delaying the merger’s completion.

The investigation from the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is seeking information about events that took place before the public announcement.

SPACs, also known as blank check companies, are formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of acquiring or merging with a company. But they are not supposed to have an acquisition target in mind as they raise money from investors.

Trump launched his tech company, and its associated social media app Truth Social, after leaving office. The launch also followed his suspensions from Twitter and Facebook after the companies found he violated their policies over his tweets about the riot at the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

The platform seeks to attract right-wing users and brands itself as a pro-free speech space with limited content moderation, but it has failed to gain significant momentum and traction since launching.

Comments / 322

notrolls
4d ago

WOW .. they keep going after him for zero reason. Don't think that anyone in my lifetime has anyone been attacked this much ! This is proof that Trump is a threat to the liberal democrats agenda 🙄 🤔

Reply(81)
120
BuckeyeFan
3d ago

The SEC is a bipartisan independent agency of the federal government. The SEC has a three-part mission: to protect investors; maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets; and facilitate capital formation. This is not a witch hunt, it's simply the SEC doing their due diligence.

Reply(10)
45
Glenn Coleman
4d ago

what this have to do with anything it was after Jan 6 so again Democrats are fishing why they not just give up stop wasting tax money an let him have some peace oh that right they have no one to blame for their failures

Reply(15)
50
Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump aides ‘blindsided’ by subpoenaed footage

After we scooped this morning that the Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed documentarian ALEX HOLDER for his 2020 footage of DONALD TRUMP and his inner circle, Holder confirmed the news in a statement, saying he’s fully cooperating with the probe. “When we began this project in September 2020, we...
POTUS
POLITICO

Opinion | Trump’s Legal Advisers Could Be the First Major Jan. 6 Defendants

Renato Mariotti is the Legal Affairs Columnist for POLITICO Magazine. He is a former federal prosecutor and host of the “On Topic” podcast. This week’s riveting testimony from the Jan. 6 Committee has driven speculation about whether sufficient evidence now exists to criminally charge former President Donald Trump. While that remains a complex legal question, there is a straightforward crime that could be charged quickly — and the targets are Trump’s band of dishonest attorneys.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Network#Rocket One Capital#Tmtg#American#Truth Social#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law & Crime

Judge ‘Reluctantly’ Agrees to Postpone Proud Boys Trial After They Featured ‘Prominently’ in ‘Primetime’ Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

After hearing complaints by prosecutors and defense attorneys that the Jan. 6 Committee complicated their work, a federal judge “reluctantly” agreed to postpone the Proud Boys’ seditious conspiracy trial until December 2022. The Department of Justice has long complained that the Jan. 6 Committee refused to immediately...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

618K+
Followers
74K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy