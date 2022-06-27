Dennis H. Foley

So, here’s why I made my career in radio and television: If you’re working fir a newspaper or magazine - print - you can quickly fall behind. Which is what happened last week. No sooner had I finished the weekly column, plugging Midcoast Provisions than Tony Bickford pulled the plug. Perhaps hoping to capitalize on the fact many of us got used to take out food during the pandemic, Midcoast would offer gourmet-to-go and offer deliveries. In an email, he told a customer there was ‘lack of interest’ in his three-month-old venture. Bickford said he’ll be in business at the Gardiner Road location, to explore opportunities in wholesaling - perhaps developing a line of branded menu choices. For now, the Web site says “Temporarily in Transition.”

WISCASSET, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO