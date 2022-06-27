Dennis H. Foley, 75, of Wenham, Massachusetts and Southport passed away in his home on June 22, 2022 following a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Diane C. (Knowlton) Foley with whom he shared 58 years of marriage....
The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta has selected the winning T-shirt design to represent the 2022 event, being held Oct. 7-10. Bevin Holmberg, an artist of Falmouth, submitted the winning art, which will be featured on the 2022 Pumpkinfest T-shirt. Bevin’s art represents her interest in the sea, as well as her love for pumpkins: both interests go way back.
Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars (FOS) is busy procuring school supplies that will help the Wiscasset Elementary School (WES) children be ready for a successful start to the 2022-23 school year. To that end, the group is planning a bake sale on Saturday, July 9 from 7:30 to 1:30, at Ames Supply in Wiscasset. When going to Ames for those weekend project needs, stop by the Feed Our Scholars table to buy some delicious goodies baked by local supporters of Set For Success (S4S).
Contributing photographer Michael Leonard of Yarmouth and Squirrel Island provided these photos of the 60th Windjammer Days Gathering of the Fleet during his annual Windjammer Photography Cruise provided by Balmy Days Cruises, and the Windjammer Days fireworks displays shot, with permission, from the future home of East Side Waterfront Park on Atlantic Avenue. Both events were held Wednesday, June 29. The newspaper appreciates Leonard’s longstanding contributions of photographs of the region’s special events. His website to see more is www.phototourismbymike.com.
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Jessie Ullo, daughter of Nick and Tracey Ullo of Boothbay Harbor, was chosen as Miss Windjammer 2022, and Jojo Shea, daughter of Chris Cash and Rich Shea of Nobleboro, was chosen at Top Royal in the virtual Boothbay’s Got Talent competition shown originally on Monday on Boothbay Region TV.
Attention book lovers: Your summer event is literally around the corner! That’s right, Books In Boothbay returns on Saturday, July 9 at Boothbay Railway Village Museum, 586 Wiscasset Road/Route 27 in Boothbay. And as you may remember, admission is free. The event has two sessions again this year: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., and will have 20 Maine authors and their latest works.
Action for Animals Maine is a local non-profit organization serving Lincoln County, providing funding for emergency veterinary services for pet owners who otherwise cannot afford medical treatment for their pets. The mission of this organization is to keep pets with their families for as long as possible. Fundraising is an essential to ensure that funds are available for those who need it. The biggest fundraiser ever for Action for Animals will be the upcoming Harbor Cruise!
Stories of an old Navy friendship, a years-long town effort, a man and his dog, and a plane ready to fly when the runway is ready converged Wednesday night, June 29 at Wiscasset Municipal Airport. Pilots, the town, contractors and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce feted the runway rebuild Stantec Consulting Service Senior Aviation Planner Ervin Deck said cost about $3.5 million. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and other federal funds are covering all but about $20,000, the town’s share, said Deck, a past manager of the town-owned airport off Chewonki Neck Road.
Residents filled the conference room at Wiscasset Community Center Tuesday evening, June 28 to see plans for developing White’s Island into a recreational area, including replacing the footbridges that provided access to it. A Parks and Recreation committee had brought the project forward a few months ago during review of the 2022-2023 town budget.
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine DEP are co-sponsoring a four-hour classroom and field event hosted by Boothbay Region Water District on Thursday, July 21 at the Boothbay Town Hall on 7 Corey Lane. The training will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and includes a morning refreshments and materials.
So, here’s why I made my career in radio and television: If you’re working fir a newspaper or magazine - print - you can quickly fall behind. Which is what happened last week. No sooner had I finished the weekly column, plugging Midcoast Provisions than Tony Bickford pulled the plug. Perhaps hoping to capitalize on the fact many of us got used to take out food during the pandemic, Midcoast would offer gourmet-to-go and offer deliveries. In an email, he told a customer there was ‘lack of interest’ in his three-month-old venture. Bickford said he’ll be in business at the Gardiner Road location, to explore opportunities in wholesaling - perhaps developing a line of branded menu choices. For now, the Web site says “Temporarily in Transition.”
