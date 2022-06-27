ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

On the lawn: Biden turns focus to international relations

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

President Biden is focusing on international relations this week, following a busy weekend in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the president signing into law the most far-reaching legislation on gun safety in nearly 30 years.

The president is in Germany for the Group of Seven (G-7) summit and on Tuesday he will head to Spain for the NATO summit, where leaders are expected to focus on the security alliance projecting its unity and coordination amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Meetings will also include discussions over Finland and Sweden’s membership bids to join NATO and the opposition from Turkey, along with endorsing a new strategic concept to explicitly address challenges posed by China.

Biden will return on Thursday to Washington after finishing up his visit in Europe, which will also include meetings with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe.

Watch the video above for more.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
The Hill

The Hill

619K+
Followers
74K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy