Man arrested for exposing himself inside Florida Dollar Tree

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago
Tampa, FL - A man was arrested last week after allegedly exposing himself inside a Dollar Tree and performed a sex act on himself.

Pinellas County deputies arrested 46-year-old Juan Roman after he allegedly performed a sex act on himself in an aisle of the Dollar Tree on Gulf Boulevard.

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance camera.

Roman tried to flee the Dollar Tree but was confronted by law enforcement.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a lewd or lascivious exhibition charge.

IN THIS ARTICLE
