Mary Mara has died at the age of 61. She was found dead in a river and reportedly drowned. She was best known for her roles in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges.’. Actress Mary T. Mara, best known for her roles in television dramas such as Law & Order, ER, and Nash Bridges, has died. She was found dead in a river according to a statement by the New York State Police. They believe the 61-year-old drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent on Sunday morning.

CAPE VINCENT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO