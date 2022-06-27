Blackhawks officially hire Luke Richardson as head coach

CHICAGO – The news of the hiring broke before this past weekend, but the Blackhawks made it official on Monday morning when it comes to the hiring of their new coach.

At 10 AM, the team officially announced the hiring of Luke Richardson as the franchise’s 40th head coach, confirming numerous reports of the hire on Friday.

The longtime NHL player comes to Chicago after spending the last four seasons with the Montreal Canadiens as an assistant coach. He was part of the staff that helped the team to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.

Technically, he replaces Jeremy Colliton as the permanent head coach since Derek King had the job most of the 2021-2022 season on an interim basis.

“I am honored to be trusted with this opportunity to coach an Original Six franchise like the Chicago Blackhawks,” said Richardson in a statement from the team.. “I look forward to working with Kyle, Jeff Greenberg, Norm Maciver and the rest of the Hockey Operations group in addition to having the guidance of Rocky Wirtz, Danny Wirtz and Jamie Faulkner. Together, we will work to direct the team on a journey that we believe will achieve success. Clear communication, a plan, hard work and execution will lead us to that success.

“I plan to create an environment of trust with our team. With trust, relationships will form and grow, thus allowing everyone to blossom and execute their role. My philosophy is to be better today than we were yesterday and, to achieve that, we will need commitment and consistency.”

“We are excited having a seasoned coach like Luke join the organization as head coach,” said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson in a statement from the team. “Luke shares our vision and goals for the future, and he will have an opportunity to build an environment and culture of high-performance, hard work and high accountability. Throughout the interview process, it became evident that he not only had every quality we were looking for in a head coach, but also is a high-character individual that was perfect to lead this next era of the Chicago Blackhawks.”

Richardson has been an assistant in the NHL for eight years, spending the last four with the Canadiens from 2018-2022. He was also an assistant with the Senators for three seasons (2009-2012) and the New York Islanders for the 2017-2018 campaign.

In the American Hockey League, Richardson was the head coach of the Binghamton Senators for four seasons from 2012 through 2016. They were the affiliate for the Ottawa Senators, where he compiled a 153-120-31 record and qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs twice.

Richardson is no stranger to hockey fans having played in the league for 21 seasons as a defenseman for six different teams. He took the ice for 1,417 games, 34th all-time in league history, as he played six years with the Oilers, five years with the Flyers, 4 1/2 years with the Maple Leafs, 2 1/2 years with the Blue Jackets, two with the Senators and a year with the LIghtning.

The defenseman began his career with Toronto in the 1987-1988 season and finished it in Ottawa in the 2008-2009 campaign.

