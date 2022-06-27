Man killed in Redding car accident

2022-06-30@7:57pm– Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Huntington Turnpike for help in extricating a driver who hit a tree and rolled the car on its side. Firefighters had to remove the roof of the car. The person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say I-95 northbound in Bridgeport reopened Friday following a morning accident. State police say they responded to an overturned vehicle at Exit 27A around 10:30 a.m. Police say non-life-threatening injuries were reported.
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a crash on I-95 in Milford on Thursday morning, according to police. In the area of Exit 36 on I-95 Northbound, a car that was attempting to merge from the left lane into the center lane struck a car that was traveling in the center lane […]
Suffolk County police say they arrested a man after he crashed a boat while under the influence of alcohol in Point O’Woods in Fire Island. According to police, Edward Beekman was operating a 1991 23-foot Mako, when he crashed the vessel into the north end of the Point O’ Woods dock at 3:13 a.m.
WINCHESTER — Police say they have arrested one man and are looking for a second person in connection with two alleged brazen armed daytime attempted home invasions that led to a bystander sustaining a broken arm Wednesday. Police said they received a 911 call about 6 p.m. reporting that...
A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Connecticut. Troopers in Litchfield County responded to a crash on North Street in Goshen at about 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, according to Connecticut State Police. Police said a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium was...
Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 40-year-old Connecticut man. Louis Sanchez-Dejesus was last seen in New Haven County in the area of Midland Road in Waterbury at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to the Westbury Police Department. Police said Sanchez-Dejesus left a group...
A 30-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving drifted off the roadway and overturned on I-395 in Connecticut. Dharam Isuardeen was identified as the man who died in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Windham County at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, on I-395 Northbound near Exit 38 in Killingly, according to Connecticut State Police.
A Queens mother has been arrested and is accused of leaving three children unattended in a car outside the Green Acres Mall. Police say Ciara Stockwell is now facing three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. According to police, a witness called 911 after seeing three children, a...
Two people and a dog were rescued by good Samaritans after their plane crashed into the Quinnipiac River in New Haven, officials said. City officials said two occupants and a dog were on board. They're all out of the plane and were brought ashore to a local boatyard. New Haven...
