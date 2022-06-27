Man killed in Redding car accident

A 30-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving drifted off the roadway and overturned on I-395 in Connecticut. Dharam Isuardeen was identified as the man who died in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Windham County at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, on I-395 Northbound near Exit 38 in Killingly, according to Connecticut State Police.

KILLINGLY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO