Los Angeles County, CA

Weekly Update of Valley Area COVID-19 Cases

By SFVS Staff
 4 days ago

Health Department officials have listed the latest number of confirmed novel COVID-19 cases in Los...

Beleaguered Whiteman Airport in Pacoima has its Supporters

Under the hot June sun, Whiteman Airport celebrated its 75th anniversary with an open house, giving the public a chance to gaze at the variety of aircraft that are housed there. However, the controversy of two crashes this year and numerous calls for the airport’s closure hovers in the air...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Minimum Wage In Los Angeles Will Rise On Friday

California’s minimum wage could rise as high as $18 per hour by 2025 for some workers if a ballot measure is approved by voters this November. The minimum wage in Los Angeles is already set to rise from $15 to $16.04 on Friday, but Joe Sanberg, chief advocate of the Living Wage Act of 2022, said that’s not enough.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Bernardino man arrested for ghost gun in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested a man on Highway 101 after officers pulled him over for a vehicle code violation. Police approached Christopher Valencia of San Bernardino with a K9 unit, and the K9 smelled something suspicious. A loaded, unregistered, ghost gun was found in the car along with narcotics, said police. The post San Bernardino man arrested for ghost gun in Soledad appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
sanfernandosun.com

Authorities ID Father, Son Found Dead in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH (CNS) – A father and son found dead in Chatsworth were identified by authorities today, as the investigation continued into what police said could be a murder-suicide. Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 21000 block of Plummer Street near De Soto Avenue regarding a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Covid#Terrace#Health Department#Northridge#Pacoima#Porter Ranch#Reseda Ranch
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring Eviction Moratorium Relief to Property Owners

In an effort to help property owners who have been burdened by Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday, June 28, that will identify existing funding, legislation, and programs to bring them financial relief. The amended motion also directs...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Ventura County Is the Next Big Cannabis Consumption Lounge Hotspot

Though cannabis consumption for adults is legal in California, it can still be somewhat challenging to find a public business where imbibing is allowed. At the moment, only West Hollywood and Palm Springs offer businesses with proper state permitting for cannabis consumption — and now Ventura County (and specifically Ojai) could be close behind.
kclu.org

Body found in Ventura County

Authorities are trying to identify the partially decomposed body of a man found in the area of the Ventura County Santa Clara River Estuary. A birdwatcher made the discovery near the Olivas Links golf course Sunday afternoon. Search and rescue team members were called in to remove the body from...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Investigator Believes Man Found Dead in Covina was Killed Elsewhere

COVINA - The Covina Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for possibly murdering a man found dead on a service road April 11. Although the County coroner does not yet list a cause of death for 25-year-old Daniel Diaz, Covina Police Det. Manuel...
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles minimum wage increases July 1: What to know

LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you work in the city of Los Angeles - minimum wage goes up this Friday. Effective July 1, the city's minimum wage will increase from $15 per hour to $16.04 per hour for all covered employees. Covered employees are defined by law as those...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in the Watts area of South Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in the Watts area of South Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday evening, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Recall Gascon Campaign Has Sufficient Signatures; Federal Study Shows Longer Prison Sentences Reduce Recidivism; 43% Increase in Officers Shot on Duty and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

Gascon policy blamed for man's release from life prison term before arrest in killing of Pacoima transient. A man arrested in the slaying of a transient in Pacoima was released from prison last year after serving just eight years of a life sentence for a double murder because District Attorney George Gascón refused to transfer his case from juvenile to adult court, the Southern California News Group has learned. Victor Bibiano, 30, was taken into custody last month for the April 16 killing of 42-year-old Mario Rodriguez, who was found shot at a transient encampment at Dronefield Avenue and Terra Bella Street in the foothill area of Pacoima.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles sick leave policy changes effective July 1

LOS ANGELES - July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect. But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Rosemead Hotel

ROSEMEAD – A man found dead at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Rosemead was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into his cause of death. Alberto Leyva, 33, was found dead at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the hotel in the 800 block of Montebello Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His city of residence was not known.
ROSEMEAD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Homeless Man Found Dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A homeless man who was found dead near the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach has been identified. The body was discovered at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday near the riverbed and Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido. The man was...
LONG BEACH, CA

