ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto: Fear Returns with the Default of a Prominent Hedge Fund

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M988a_0gNOAuG400

The lull does not seem to be able to last on the cryptocurrency market.

After a few stabilization sessions, the prices of digital currencies are falling again, suggesting that investors' fears and questions about the solvency of certain firms in the sector remain strong.

These fears have just been confirmed with the default of payment by the powerful hedge fund Three Arrows (3AC).

3AC has defaulted on a loan worth more than $670 million, digital asset brokerage Voyager Digital said on June 27 in a notice.

The firm said, in a press release, 3AC failed to make the required payments on its previously disclosed loan of $350 million in the U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, USDC, and another 15,250 bitcoin, worth about $323 million at today’s prices.

"Voyager intends to pursue recovery from 3AC and is in discussions with the company's advisors as to legal remedies available."

Bitcoin and Ether are Down

This information threw a chill on the market.

Bitcoin fell 3.5% to $20,782.17 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the second digital currency by market value, fell 3.8% to $1,186.92.

With the exception of stablecoins, most major digital currencies were down. This was true for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, Cardano or Binance as well.

As mistrust sets in and investors wonder what will be the next domino to fall, Voyager Digital insisted that the firm remained solvent despite 3AC's default.

"The platform continues to operate and fulfill customer orders and withdrawals," the firm said.

As of June 24, 2022, Voyager had approximately $137 million cash and owned crypto assets on hand, the company said. It also claimed to have access to $200 million cash and USDC revolver and a 15,000 BTC revolver from Alameda Ventures Ltd.

Voyager Digital "has accessed US$75 million of the line of credit made available by Alameda and may continue to make use of the Alameda facilities to facilitate customer orders and withdrawals, as needed," it said.

"The default of 3AC does not cause a default in the agreement with Alameda."

But Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich said that: "We are working diligently and expeditiously to strengthen our balance sheet and pursuing options so we can continue to meet customer liquidity demands."

3AC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

3AC Lost Big in the Luna Collapse

The hedge fund confirmed on June 18 that it was having very serious financial difficulties after its investments in crypto projects like Luna turned into disaster.

3AC co-founder Kyle Davies told the Wall Street Journal that the firm invested over $200 million in Luna tokens in February, an amount that is now essentially worthless after the coin imploded in May.

“The Terra-Luna situation caught us very much off guard,” Davies told the paper.

TerraUSD, or UST, and its sister token, Luna, crashed after UST lost its peg to the dollar, the foundation of it qualifying as a stablecoin, which is a cryptocurrency tied to a more stable asset like the U.S. dollar or gold.

UST lost its dollar peg when millions of investors all wanted to redeem their tokens at the same time.

Davies said the firm had suffered heavy losses and had hired legal and financial advisers to explore its options, including asset sales and a rescue by another firm and hopes to reach a settlement with creditors.

Founded in 2012 by former classmates Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, 3AC had grown into one of the largest and best known crypto hedge funds. The fund had over $3 billion worth of cryptocurrencies under management as of April.

But the recent crypto market crash appears to have wiped out the hedge fund, which also owes $6M to crypto exchange BitMex, according to theBlock.co.

Comments / 6

holy cow ?
2d ago

how many different cryptocurrencies are out there it only proves that when you have enough suckers they're going to make anything and everything to get your money

Reply
5
Related
u.today

Bitcoin Could Reach $72,000 This Week According to S2F Model, But Something Went Wrong

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

65% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 4 Stocks

Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway currently concentrate their large equities portfolio on just a few names. Buffett and Berkshire have a long history of outperforming the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
u.today

Someone Is Buying Enormous Volumes of Ethereum and No One Knows Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Cryptocurrency#Digital Asset#Web3 Investment#Coingecko#Dogecoin Shiba Inu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

Apple's biggest product line is set for healthy growth, and the company also has additional catalysts that could come into play. Two massive markets could supercharge Amazon's growth in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
bitcoinist.com

Influencers Intentionally Loot Millions From Crypto Community In Pump And Dump Scam

Two conspiracy theorist influencers have caused a lot of investors to lose crypto funds in a pump-and-dump scheme. They presented a portfolio of cryptocurrencies with dubious claims about authenticity and institutional backings. These claims aimed to create enough hype for the cryptos and raise their prices more than they should be.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
86K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy