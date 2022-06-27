Windber Celebrates its 125th Anniversary

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Windber will be celebrating it’s 125th anniversary with four days packed full of fun activities.

This event includes nine live bands, a huge parade on Saturday, Cruise-in on Sunday along with vendors, craft show, food, beverages, and a firework show on Sunday, July 3.

Events include a Historical Scavenger Hunt, 5k Walk/Run, 3-on-3 Basketball tournament, Veteran’s Memorial Service, crowning of their King and Queen and Opening of their Time Capsule and much more.

Registration for all events benefits a multitude of organizations and sports, including Windber Cheer, Windber Area School District Basketball, Windber Track, and scholarships to the 125 th High School Graduates; King, Queen and Court.

FRIDAY:

1:00 p.m. – Vendors and Crafters open

1 – 6 p.m. – Corn hole tournament (Sign up in Recreation Park)

6 – 8 p.m. – Drive by Magic Show (Recreation Park)

7 p.m. – Crowning of King & Queen (Recreation Park)

9 – 11 p.m. – Old ’97 Johnny Cash Band (Recreation Park)

SATURDAY:

9 a.m. – 5K Walk/Run – Windber Recreation Park (Sign up for the run/walk here !)

9 a.m. – 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament (Delany Field)

10 a.m. – Venders open

9:30 a.m. – Veteran’s Service – followed by complimentary breakfast for Veterans and $5 fee for their guest (American Legion)

10 a.m. – parade line-up at Winder High School

11 a.m. 3 p.m. – Historical Scavenger Hunt (Rules distributed at Windber Recreation Park)

Noon – parade (Downtown Windber)

1 – 3 p.m. – Windber Tour (pick up Recreation Park)

2 to 3:30 – The Characters (Recreation Park)

2 – 5 – corn hole tournament (Recreation Park)

4 – 5:30 – Mamma Corn (Recreation Park)

6 – 8 p.m. – East Coast Turn Around (Recreation Park)

9 – 11 p.m. – Josh Gallagher (Recreation Park)

SUNDAY:

10 a.m. – Vendor’s open

11 a.m. – Scavenger Hunt Winner Announced (Recreation Park)

11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tours (Pick up Recreation Park)

1 – 3 p.m. – Car Cruise-in (downtown) music provided by (WAVE)

1 – 2:30 – Worship Service (Recreation Park)

3 – 4 p.m. – Zupe (Recreation Park)

4 p.m. – Opening of the Time Capsule (Recreation Park)

5 – 7 p.m. – One Over Eight (Recreation Park)

8 – 10 p.m. – Giants of Science (Recreation Park)

10:15 pm – Fireworks (Recreation Park)

Noon – Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Free Concert Graham Avenue (Gazebo)

For more information about the quasquicentennial celebration you can contact the Windber Borough at 814-467-9014 or check out the Windber Borough website.

