ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

Pet of the Week: Tristan, Schuyler County Humane Society

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184qfm_0gNOAX9T00

(WETM) — Today’s pet of the week is an easy-going, happy-go-lucky companion from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Tristan is a 7-year-old male dog who is extremely well-mannered. The humane society says that he walks well on a leash and loves long car rides!

The Schuyler County Humane Society says that he is fine with cats and children but would prefer to be the only dog in a household.

Pet of the Week: Kobe, Animal Care Sanctuary

The Adoption Fee at the Humane Society is $200 for dogs over 1 year and $250 for dogs under one year. The Adoption fee includes spay/neuter rabies shots, DHLPP and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping, and microchip registration fee.

If you’d like to adopt Tristan, you can call the Humane Society at 607-594-2255, Ext. 201 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information and an adoption application. The Shelter is also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. without an appointment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

How to Keep Pets Safe this Holiday Weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As we approach the Fourth of July weekend, fireworks will fill the skies. Although we may look forward to the fireworks our pets may need extra care and support. Many dogs become scared or anxious when hearing fireworks and this can lead to them hiding, running away, pace, tremble, or whine.  Here […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schuyler County, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
WETM 18 News

Family looking for missing Jamesville teen

(WSYR-TV) — A Jamesville family is looking for a 16-year-old girl whom they say ran away on June 18.  Mahoniss (Mani) Graham was last seen at her home on Odell Place between the hours of 11:45 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the 18th.  Mani is 5’7”, 175 pounds with brown and red hair that is […]
JAMESVILLE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

‘EXTRAORDINARY GIFT’: Finger Lakes Land Trust celebrates acquisition of 200-year-old fieldstone home, 140 acres in Enfield

The Finger Lakes Land Trust has acquired one of its most-significant pieces of property to date. In a recent press release, the Land Trust said they received an historic 200-year-old fieldstone home and more than 140 acres of woodlands in the town of Enfield. It was a donation, which sits directly adjacent to Robert H. Treman State Park.
WETM 18 News

NYS record smallmouth bass caught in Cayuga lake

CAYUGA LAKE, N.Y. (WETM) — The NYS record for the largest smallmouth bass was broken after an Albion fisherman hauled in an 8.6-pound monster from Cayuga Lake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC made the announcement today after Thomas Russell Jr. of Albion, N.Y. reeled in the eight-pound, six-ounce […]
SENECA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Kennel Cough#Animal Care#Ext#Shelter#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Schuyler County receives $25K award for volunteer medical response

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Medical Reserve Corps has been awarded more than $20,000 in a grant to help support the health department’s developments, staffing and innovations. The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) awarded the Schuyler County MRC $25,000 as part of a larger $9.5 million in COVID-19 […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Motorcyclist Injured After Hitting Deer in Chemung County

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WENY) - A motorcyclist was injured after police say they hit a deer in Chemung County this afternoon. It happened around 2:00 PM on Route 224 near Van Etten. One person was taken away in an ambulance. State Police say the motorcyclist has internal injuries but was...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WETM 18 News

Summer events happening in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The busy travel weekend is looking great for local regions and they’re excited to welcome in summer tourists. From wineries to the Finger Lakes, to amusement parks and more, the Southern Tier is expecting a larger than usual tourist season. After two years of being stuck inside people are ready to travel. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

New Homeless Shelter Being Constructed

WELLSBORO – There is a brand new Homeless Shelter being constructed in Tioga County. In the past ten years of operating the previous smaller shelter they were able to assist over 1,000 people, including families and singles. This new shelter will provide benevolent homeless services to the residents of the future that find themselves in need. Abby Thorborg,Tioga Country Homeless Initiative Director, gave The Home Page Network a progress report as of June 29, 2022.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
cortlandvoice.com

Two arrested for stealing items at Walmart

Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after they allegedly stole items at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Teiman W. Andreasen, 24 of the Town of Lisle (Broome County), and Sara L. Brigham, 23, of the Town of Lapeer, stole...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Keeping Kids Fed in the Summer throughout the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act has officially passed into law extending the child nutrition waivers that provide funding to schools, and local organizations offering free meals to students during the Summer.  “It’s hard for them to make ends meet and, we want to be there to help them,” said Katie Rhodes, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Police warning Bath residents of scam calls

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Bath are warning residents of a scam circulating that asks the community to give money to police. New York State Police said that Troop E in Bath has received multiple calls from community members about the scam. NYSP said that the calls pretend to be from New York State […]
BATH, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Man Charged With Grand Larceny in Cortland County

Two people are facing larceny and conspiracy charges after the Cortland County Sheriff's Office says they robbed a Cortlandville Walmart. According to the sheriff's office, Teiman W. Andreasen, 24, of Lisle, Broome County, and Sara L. Brigham, 23, of Lapeer, Cortland County, stole various merchandise from a Walmart. The value...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Nicholas Rutherford

Nicholas Rutherford is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. A superior court warrant has been issued for Rutherford. Rutherford has been charged with felony DWI. Rutherford is 30 years old. Rutherford has brown hair and hazel eyes. Rutherford is 5’11” tall and weighs 165 pounds. The...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy