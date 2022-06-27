ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Drive-by shooting leaves a man wounded on Louisiana in the Irish Channel

By Uptown Messenger
uptownmessenger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drive-by shooting was reported near the Irish Channel early Sunday (June 26), according to the New Orleans Police Department. A 46-year-old man was in the 700 block...

uptownmessenger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

Arrest made in Friday morning murder, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made an arrest less than 10 hours after a woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East. According to NOPD, 24-year-old Kimberly Franklin was arrested for second-degree murder. Police say Franklin killed a 47-year-old woman in the 4900 block of Oled Driver...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Woman arrested for shooting, killing woman in N.O. East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman is dead and another is behind bars after a deadly shooting early Friday (July 1) morning in New Orleans East. The New Orleans Police Department says they found a 47-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of Oled Drive, near the 2 Oaks Apartments.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Five New Orleans carjacking suspects found in ride-share driver's vehicle

Five (5) teens are in-custody for being in possession of a stolen Uber driver’s vehicle, who was carjacked and shot in New Orleans, this past Tuesday. Slidell Police were alerted by the New Orleans Police Department on Tuesday morning (June 28, 2022), that a stolen 2022 Toyota Highlander was possibly in the Slidell area. Earlier that same morning, the stolen Toyota Highlander was carjacked from an Uber driver, who was shot and left on the side of the road in New Orleans. Slidell Police were warned that the occupants of the vehicle were considered to be armed and dangerous.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman driving on I-10 shot, hospitalized, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A woman driving on the I-10 was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night, according to the NOPD. After being notified around 7:20 p.m., NOPD arrived at the scene of the crime on the I-10 West at Exit 232 and found a female driver with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Irish#Crimestoppers
cenlanow.com

NOPD: Woman shot while driving on interstate Wednesday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A woman is hospitalized after New Orleans Police say she was driving on Interstate 10 West Wednesday night. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened on I-10 West at Exit 232 (Carrollton/US 61/Airline/Tulane). Police said the woman was taken to the hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigates after woman shot on I-10 West at Carrollton Exit

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the interstate Wednesday night. The shooting was reported on Interstate 10 West at Carrollton around 7:20 p.m. The woman was driving when she was shot, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-TV

15-year-old arrested for shooting 13-year-old in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS — Kenner Police have arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting of a 13-year-old near Newport Place. The juvenile was taken into custody at a New Orleans home, according to Kenner Police. Police say the 13-year-old was shot multiple times on Wednesday and is in critical condition. The...
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide near Fairgrounds area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say that an investigation is underway after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds in the Fairgrounds area Tuesday (June 28) night. The NOPD says that the man was declared dead on the scene. The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Abundance St. around...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Murder Suspect Wanted In Louisiana, Tennessee Captured By Police

The manhunt for a suspect who reportedly shot a Tennessee police officer and killed a woman in Louisiana has ended after officers took the man into custody. BJ Brown was arrested on Wednesday (June 29) for reportedly shooting Officer Darrel Tiebor during a traffic stop Monday night in Houston County on Highway 149, per News Channel 5. Tiebor returned fire and Brown fled into a wooded area with the firearm. The officer, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is stable condition. The suspect was wanted by the Erin Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Police say suspected carjacker dumped 1-year-old baby on side of road in New Orleans East

A 1-year-old baby boy was dumped on the side of an overpass while cars were whizzing by on Wednesday in New Orleans East. Detectives from St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Department said the suspected perpetrator, 21-year-old Johnathon Perkins of New Orleans was in a car that was stolen from Chalmette. The car theft happened in the 5300 block of Paris Road at around 9 a.m. while the toddler was still in the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy