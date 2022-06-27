Willoughby library offering free naloxone training
Join the Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library and Project DAWN at 7 p.m., June 30 for free training on naloxone also known as Narcan, according to a news release from the library. Program participants will receive training...
CLEVELAND — Applications are now open for Step Forward’s Summer Cooling Program. The program is designed to help low-income households within Cuyahoga County. Eligible residents can apply for assistance to receive a payment on their electric bill to maintain their services, and they may also be eligible for an air conditioner or fan.
CLEVELAND - It's been confirmed that Cleveland has its first case of Monkeypox. The Cleveland Department of Health is leading the investigation into this case of Monkeypox and is working closely with Ohio's Department of Health and the CDC. In a release, The Cleveland Department of Health went more in-depth...
Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties Master Gardener Volunteers will present “The Meaning and Value of Phenology,” followed by Master Gardener Volunteers Garden Tours from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 30. The public is invited to a free presentation on phenology and the history of the OSU Phenology Garden...
Registration is open at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516 for workshops to build a basic Williamsburg basket with a handle, a unique-to-you odds-and-ends basket, or both. Two sessions of “Weave a Williamsburg Basket,” teaching the basic art of basket weaving with rattan reed, are available –Sept. 16, and 17, both 12:30 to...
Eating a balanced diet is essential to maintain good health, prevent chronic disease and feel your best. This summer, Lorain County Public Health encourages people to eat different kinds of fresh produce, according to a news release. “Fruits and vegetables are the ultimate power foods. They are full of vitamins...
Kirtland has joined the growing list of Lake County communities that have voted to opt out of Ohio House Bill 172 and maintain existing bans on consumer-grade fireworks. At its June 20 meeting, Kirtland City Council passed the ordinance to opt-out on second reading, which Kirtland Law Director Matthew Lallo said came at the request of Police Chief Brian McCallister.
The trustees in Painesville and Leroy townships have each decided to allow Ohio House Bill 172 to go into effect on July 1, legalizing the regulated discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on specified holidays. As noted online by the State Fire Marshal, the law permits the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks from...
With the opening of a brand-new office building, Geauga County officials hope to offer residents a single central location to conduct most county business. The Geauga County Office Building is located at 12611 Ravenwood Drive in Claridon Township, and county officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building on June 24.
While having babies sleep on their backs, in their cribs and with no bumpers or pillows have been the recommendation for decades, the guidelines are shifting to include more safe sleep tips for little ones.
The best way to enjoy fireworks and prevent injuries is to watch a professional show! In the picture are @CuyahogaCounty communities that have banned firework displays. These are just the ones we know of, so please check with your local jurisdiction before you get into trouble! https://t.co/JJxyop0vkv.
Madison Village Council has declined to have the community covered by a new state law that will permit consumer-grade fireworks to be set off on or around specific holidays each year. Instead, council approved legislation at its June 27 meeting to reaffirm a village ordinance prohibiting the discharge, ignition or...
At a special meeting on June 27, Painesville City Council voted to maintain the city’s existing ban on the sale, possession or discharge of consumer-grade fireworks. The ordinance was approved in a 4-2 vote. Of the council members present, President Christine Shoop, Vice President Jim Fodor, Paul Hach and Lori DiNallo voted in favor, while Nick Augustine and Derrick Abney voted against.
Geauga Park District’s Observatory Park in Montville Township will be hosting several programs this summer. “Nights Out in the Park” outdoor movie nights this year include “Jurassic Park” on July 23, and “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Aug. 13. Guests may arrive as early as 8:30 p.m., with films beginning at dusk, and the August movie will also include free ice cream treats while supplies last, according to a news release. Participants are asked to bring blankets, lawn chairs and refreshments.
CLEVELAND — Every single day The Journey Center for Safety and Healing Cuyahoga County helps people out of terrifying situations. Melissa Graves is the CEO of the center. “We work with about 15,000 survivors of people impacted by domestic violence or child abuse every year,” she said. “We do victim advocacy for people going through the court system or needing protection orders. We have supervised visitation and we do a lot of prevention and community awareness work about the myths and dynamics of abusive relationships. We have a 24-hour help hotline.”
Perry Township has decided to prohibit the use of fireworks, except for specific days around the Fourth of July that will be authorized on a yearly basis. Township trustees, during a June 28 meeting, voted to opt out of a new state fireworks law that will allow people in Ohio to set off consumer-grade fireworks on eight holidays and additional days surrounding some of these observances. Those eligible days include July 3, 4 and 5 and the weekends before and after Fourth of July; New Year’s Eve and Day; Chinese New Year; Cinco de Mayo; Memorial Day Weekend; and Labor Day weekend.
The city of Mayfield Heights will continue to prohibit fireworks within city limits as officials noted the law is one that has stood for years to prevent injury to their citizens and disturbance in the community. “The City Council agreed with the recommendation of our fire chief,” Council Member Michael...
Ziad Abraham opened the Sunoco Gas station in Richmond Heights over seven years ago and has worked since then to support his community and the city’s Police Department through his business. Abraham said that his store, while still a business, is only possible through its commitment to its customers...
The reversal of Roe v. Wade could have unintended consequences on a surprising group of people -- those who want a child but need infertility treatments or reproductive technology to grow their family.
The Drawing Board Arts pottery barn and art studio in Lyndhurst will showcase the artwork of local artist Carla Wagner during its July 2 open house. This open house is the first of many monthly exhibitions The Drawing Board Arts hopes to host to showcase the diverse number of artists in the area.
