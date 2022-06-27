Willoughby library offering free naloxone training

Perry Township has decided to prohibit the use of fireworks, except for specific days around the Fourth of July that will be authorized on a yearly basis. Township trustees, during a June 28 meeting, voted to opt out of a new state fireworks law that will allow people in Ohio to set off consumer-grade fireworks on eight holidays and additional days surrounding some of these observances. Those eligible days include July 3, 4 and 5 and the weekends before and after Fourth of July; New Year’s Eve and Day; Chinese New Year; Cinco de Mayo; Memorial Day Weekend; and Labor Day weekend.

