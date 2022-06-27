ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

General Electric Stock Gains As CEO Larry Culp Takes Over Aviation Division

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVffC_0gNO9w1G00

General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company Report shares moved higher Monday after the it said CEO Larry Culp will take over the leadership role at the industrial group's aviation unit.

The move, which will see current CEO John Slattery moving to the role of chief commercial officer in the business division, forms one of the key planks of GE's plans to to split into three separate companies that it unveiled in December.

Slattery had been first identified as the Aviation division's likely boss, and solid improvements in both orders, which grew 31% over the first quarter, and profits, which were up 42% at $908 million, appeared to cement that assumption.

Culp's takeover will add to his portfolio of leadership roles in the company, which include group chairman and CEO as well as being tabbed as non-executive chairman of the developing healthcare group, which will be run by Peter Arduini when it is spun-off in 2023.

“GE Aviation is an exceptional business in growing commercial and military sectors that is shaping the future of flight," Culp said. "There is tremendous opportunity in aviation over the coming years, and the Board and I decided it is the right time for me to take on this expanded role and work even more closely with the team to support our customers, meet the unprecedented demand ramp, and prepare for GE Aviation’s future as an independent public company.”

GE share were marked 0.2% higher in late morning trading following news of the leadership change to change hands at $67.20 each.

GE said in December that it will spin-off its energy and power divisions in 2024 as they combined into a single group lead by Scott Strazik - alongside the new healthcare and aviation-focused companies.

Collectively, the separations will cost around $2.5 billion, GE said, when taxes and operational expenses are ultimately tallied.

Earlier this month, Culp said the industrial group is seeing robust demand from its customer base, but cautioned that supply-chain bottlenecks remain its most significant challenge.

Speaking to the Bernstein Strategic Decisions conference in New York, Culp said delivering products to customers is a much greater challenge than finding end demand, although price remains an "imperative" for companies around the world.

Culp added that the industrial group remains focused on cost cuts, with a $2 billion 'gross cost out target' for 2022, through "productivity, restructuring & sourcing actions," according to a GE presentation.

Supply chain and cost pressures are likely to last into at least the second half of the year, GE said in March, noting that the "magnitude" of these challenges would pressure growth profit and free cash flow growth as well.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Over $540M Of 2 Stocks

Although the US stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Bank Dividends, Nike, Playtika And Occidental- Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, June 28:. U.S. equity futures traded higher Tuesday, while the dollar slipped lower against its currency market peers and oil prices jumped, as investors reacted to some rare positive news on Covid from China in hopes of finding a spark that could ignite global growth prospects into the second half of the year.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Slattery
Benzinga

General Motors Whale Trades For June 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors. Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plows another $529 million into Occidental Petroleum, boosting its bet on the energy stock to $8.5 billion

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway spent another $529 million on Occidental Petroleum stock. Berkshire now commands a roughly 16% stake worth about $8.5 billion. Occidental shares have skyrocketed this year, partly in response to surging energy prices. The famed investor's conglomerate scooped up 9.6 million shares in the space of two...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge Aviation#Stock#Board
TheStreet

Tesla Brings Back a Product That May Solidify Its Dominance

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report leaves only crumbs to its rivals. The automotive industry disruptor does not share the accolades. And even less the place of darling among investors and consumers wanting to bet on or buy an electric vehicle. Basically, Tesla and its charismatic and whimsical CEO...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

DocuSign CEO Ousted: What Investors Should Know

CEO Dan Springer abruptly resigned following a surprise announcement on June 21. DocuSign will need to win back investors with an eventual turnaround. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Financial Advisors Have Big News for Stock Investors

The stock market has suffered a rough 2022, with the S&P 500 dropping 19% year to date. But things are looking up for the rest of the year, according to a survey of financial advisors by Natixis Investment Managers. Before we turn to that issue, advisors are bullish on commodities....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Robinhood Stock Surges, Then Halted, Amid Reports of FTX Takeover Interest

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets Inc. Report shares surged higher Monday, before being halted from trading on the Nasdaq, amid reports that the cyrptocurrency group FTX is looking to purchase the online brokerage firm. Bloomberg reported the FTX interest Monday, noting that its billionaire founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Walmart And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stock futures traded slightly higher this morning on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this...
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
86K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy