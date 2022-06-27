ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Edina athletes experience the 'Ultimate' thrill

Sun Current
Sun Current
 4 days ago

Forty-nine Minnesota boys teams and 27 girls teams took the field to compete in a sport called Ultimate Frisbee this year.

Ultimate Frisbee is not a Minnesota State High School League sport for several reasons - one being that Ultimate teams have games on Sundays and another being that some of the competition occurs in other states. The biggest difference, however, is that the sport has no referees.

On occasion, an “observer” is called into a game to interpret rules and make final decisions, but mostly, this is an honorable game and players make fair calls on their own.

Over the past 20 years, the sport has grown in Minnesota. It is a sport played mainly in the suburbs with Edina, St. Louis Park and Hopkins among the power teams for both boys and girls.

Edina ruled this year, winning state championships for both boys and girls. And the Edina boys team’s only loss in state competition was to Hopkins, 12-11, in the finals of the league tournament. This was the third consecutive state crown for the Edina boys.

Edina boys coach Nate Wohl talked about his team’s success, which included a 72-game winning streak over three seasons against Minnesota opponents. Hopkins snapped that streak, but then Edina defeated Hopkins in the state semifinals before edging St. Louis Park for the championship.

“The No. 1 rule of the sport is respect,” Wohl said. “Mutual respect that you will make the right calls. We had 72 wins in a row, and that takes the right mindset. But streaks don’t last forever, and our loss to Hopkins helped us refocus.”

In addition to winning the state championship, the Edina boys went on to place ninth at nationals. The Edina girls squad placed fifth at nationals.

This is the 20th year for Ultimate Frisbee in Minnesota. Wohl played on the first team at Edina High and went on to play of the team at Kansas University. Yes, colleges have even more interest in the sport than high schools.

The sport is like football, soccer and lacrosse in that teams try to advance and score, while their opponents play defense. There are turnovers just like there are in those other sports. The goal is to advance the Frisbee with passes and try to make a catch on the other side of the goal line. Spectacular catches in the end zone resemble spectacular catches on the football field. Often, the Frisbee hangs in the air long enough to facilitate leaping and diving catches.

“I have been coaching since 2010,” Wohl said. “I tell my players, you get other kids to show up, and I’ll get them to stay around.”

Athletes from other sports have had success in Edina Ultimate over the years. The program’s all-time leading scorer, Peter Mans, graduated this year as the all-time career and single-season scorer.

“Peter is an absolute standout,” Wohl said. “He is a leader everyone respects and a great teammate. Peter can play any position on the field.”

Mans captained the Edina boys Nordic skiing team last winter and is always able to embrace leading others, Wohl noted. Mans won the Minnesota State High School League’s coveted Triple A Award for athletics, academics and the arts. This fall he will attend Middlebury College and play for the Ultimate team.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Peter,” Wohl said.

As the boys team looks to a future without Mans, Wohl said the goal will not change.

“State is our No. 1 goal every year,” he said. “We couldn’t do this without a great group of parents and coaches who volunteer a lot of time. But the main reason for our success is the character of the kids. They are a great group to coach.”

