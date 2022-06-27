ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Royal Scotsman is Goodwood-bound after Ascot

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsNBp_0gNO9h1b00

Royal Scotsman is to be primed for a return to Goodwood following his podium finish in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

It was on the Sussex Downs that the Paul and Oliver Cole-trained colt broke his duck with an impressive five-length success over six furlongs last month, before going down by just under two lengths behind Archie Watson’s Bradsell when third in the Group Two feature on the opening day of the Royal meeting.

The Fitri Hay-owned son of Gleneagles was posted on the wing in stall one for that Ascot contest and was travelling best of all when hitting the front just before the final third of the race.

While ultimately no match for the impressive winner in the closing stages, connections feel track position cost the youngster a silver medal.

“He probably had too much daylight and did a bit too much and we think he would have finished second with a bit of cover,” explained Oliver Cole.

“Of course it gives you hope (for the future), but I suppose you are looking for that extra edge the whole time and the way I see it, if we’d have had more cover we would have been second.”

Attentions now turn to the two-year-old races during July’s Qatar Glorious Goodwood Festival that the Cole family have tasted plenty of success in down the years.

“I think we’ll go back to Goodwood for either the Richmond Stakes or Vintage Stakes,” Cole continued.

Going to Goodwood just gives us a bit of time following Ascot to let him mature as he’s quite a big horse

“Our gut feeling is that he’s more of a back-end type that we would like to bring out in the bigger races at the latter end of the season. So, going to Goodwood just gives us a bit of time following Ascot to let him mature as he’s quite a big horse.”

“I would say he’s better on softer ground, his sectional times at Goodwood were unbelievable and I think to just slow the other two-year-olds down, I think he’s better on ground with a bit of give in it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Rapid’ Raasel all set for Sandown Charge

Raasel will be bidding for his third success of the year when he lines up in the Group Three Coral Charge which opens Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse card at Sandown. The Mick Appleby-trained speedster has won seven of his last nine outings and made the leap out of handicap company with aplomb at Haydock when scoring in the Listed Achilles Stakes.
SPORTS
newschain

Passion takes Gala Glory

Passion And Glory benefited from a confident ride from Hollie Doyle to win the Davies Insurance Services Gala Stakes at Sandown on his first run since March. Saeed bin Suroor’s six-year-old was a Group Three winner at Goodwood last season and went on to finish within five lengths of subsequent Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso in a German Group One.
ANIMALS
newschain

Stoute hoping Bay Bridge can play his part in ‘high-class’ Eclipse

Connections of Bay Bridge know the magnitude of the task facing the colt as he bids to add a Group One success to his burgeoning CV in Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. With five Group One winners, three Classic winners and Bay Bridge who was superb over course and distance in the Brigadier Gerard, the midsummer showpiece is one of the strongest renewals in recent years.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwood#Gleneagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Cameron Norrie welcomes new chant as he eases into Wimbledon fourth round

Cameron Norrie was spurred on by an enthusiastic home crowd as he followed Heather Watson by breaking new ground and reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon. This was the sixth time in the last nine grand slams that the British number one had made it to the last 32 but – not helped by coming up against the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – he had never gone further.
TENNIS
newschain

Venus Williams teamed with Jamie Murray after she ‘saw grass and got excited’

Venus Williams admitted her shock Wimbledon comeback was inspired by sister Serena and after a successful return on grass has now set her sights on another grand-slam title. The 42-year-old partnered with Jamie Murray on Friday night to down Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 in the first round of the mixed doubles at the All England Club.
TENNIS
newschain

Melbourne Cup could be calling for Coltrane

Andrew Balding’s horses are in ripe form at present and Coltrane backed up his Ascot Stakes success at the Royal meeting with a convincing display in the Coral Marathon at Sandown Park. Not So Sleepy set out to make the two-mile heat a severe test, but when that one...
WORLD
newschain

Wimbledon day five: Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson break new ground

British pair Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson took a step into the unknown on Friday and followed Novak Djokovic into the fourth round at Wimbledon. Norrie and Watson had never made the last-16 at a grand slam before but both came through tough tasks on paper in straight sets to keep four home players in the singles tournament at the All England Club.
TENNIS
newschain

Courtney Lawes urges exposure of team-mates who racially abused Luther Burrell

England captain Courtney Lawes believes that anyone found to have been the source of the racism directed at Luther Burrell should be publicly exposed. Burrell revealed in a newspaper interview with the Mail on Sunday that he had been racially abused by team-mates, including receiving comments about bananas, fried chicken and slavery.
RUGBY
newschain

Varian working out best route to Doncaster with Eldar Eldarov

Roger Varian believes Eldar Eldarov has to be viewed as a genuine St Leger candidate as the Group One-winning trainer plots a course to the Doncaster Classic with his Royal Ascot scorer. The Dubawi colt, who cost £480,000 at the sales, has proved to be worth every penny so far...
SPORTS
newschain

Rocket Rodney powers to Dragon Stakes victory

Newmarket handler George Scott has a slew of options for talented sprinter Rocket Rodney – including a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup – after the Shaikh Nassar-owned colt powered to victory in the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown. The son of Dandy Man, who was an excellent...
ANIMALS
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death. They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Joe Fanning on the sidelines with fractured arm

Joe Fanning will be out of action for the foreseeable future with a fractured humerus. Fanning, who principally rides for Middleham trainers Mark and Charlie Johnston, suffered a fall at Musselburgh on Wednesday from Jim Goldie’s Braes Of Doune. The 51-year-old, who won the Gold Cup at Ascot last...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy