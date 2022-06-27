ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

What Is the Richmond Manufacturing Index? Definition and Importance

By TheStreet Staff
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzVae_0gNO9eNQ00
The Richmond Manufacturing Index, similar to the purchasing managers’ index, is based on results of questionnaires sent to executives on their views of business conditions in manufacturing. Canva

What Is the Richmond Manufacturing Index?

The Richmond Manufacturing Index is a widely followed monthly economic indicator of a region that includes Middle Atlantic states. The survey focuses on manufacturing activity within that region and measures sentiment and expectations among executives in the private sector. Types of manufacturing range from food and textile to fabricated metal products and machinery.

The survey is formally known as the Fifth District Survey of Manufacturing Activity, which refers to the area overseen by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond—one of 12 Reserve Banks under the Federal Reserve. The Fifth Federal Reserve District covers the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and most of West Virginia. The survey is also referred to as the Richmond Fed Survey.

In the 1980s, the Richmond Fed was tasked with developing a survey on its region because there had been no regional survey comparable to the national survey on manufacturing, known as the purchasing managers’ index, which is compiled by the Institute for Supply Management (known then as the National Association of Purchasing Management).

Who Compiles the Richmond Manufacturing Index?

The Richmond Fed first released its manufacturing survey in 1986, and it was conducted every six weeks. It moved to a monthly format in 1993, and because of the popularity of its survey on manufacturing, the bank branched out to cover the services sector. That survey is known as the Fifth District Survey of Service Sector Activity.

According to the bank, the manufacturing survey is sent to executives at manufacturers within the bank’s district two business days after the previous month's results are published, and the data collection ends three business days before the results are published. Respondents are asked a series of questions to compare business conditions from the latest month to the previous month. The results are then compiled as diffusion indexes, which measure the dispersion of change—this is the same way that the purchasing managers’ index is calculated.

The survey on manufacturing covers different aspects of business, such as shipments, new orders, order backlogs, capacity utilization (usage of equipment), supplier lead times, number of employees, average work week, wages, inventories of finished goods, and capital expenditures. Typical questions include whether local business conditions increased, decreased, or stayed the same, and whether those conditions will change in the next six months.

Investors and analysts focus on the headline number of the Richmond Fed’s composite manufacturing index. A reading greater than zero suggests expansion in manufacturing, while a reading of less than zero indicates contraction.

What Is the Formula for the Richmond Manufacturing Index?

The Richmond Fed uses the basic formula for the diffusion index in calculating the manufacturing index and subindexes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxayG_0gNO9eNQ00
Composite Manufacturing Index = [100*(I − D)]/(I + N + D). I = number of respondents reporting increases; N = number of respondents reporting no change; D = number of respondents reporting decreases Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

As of 2021, the Richmond Fed’s business surveys covered 198 firms in manufacturing and 418 in the services sector.

Why Is the Richmond Manufacturing Index Important?

The survey is closely watched because, unlike other leading economic indicators that are backed by data on prices and units, it relies on answers provided by executives about their outlook on business conditions. The survey is often viewed as a reliable predictor of the economy. And even though it covers a particular region, it is often representative of manufacturing activity across the U.S.

Subindexes such as wages might indicate whether inflationary pressures are picking up, or whether companies are holding back on spending amid concerns of the economy slipping into recession.

Below is a graph of the Richmond Fed’s composite manufacturing index over a 10-year period, from mid-2013 to mid-2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhfoE_0gNO9eNQ00
Deep troughs in the graph of the composite manufacturing index might indicate contraction in the economy. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Data via Google Sheets

The index’s steep decline coincided with the economy contracting around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic early 2020. But manufacturing picked up soon after in succeeding months.

When Is the Richmond Manufacturing Index Released?

The survey is released at 10 a.m. ET, on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Upcoming Release Dates in 2022

Reporting MonthRelease Date

June

June 28

July

July 26

August

August 23

September

September 27

October

October 25

November

November 22

December

December 28

How Do the Stock and Bond Markets React to the Richmond Manufacturing Index?

Financial markets generally react positively to positive results from the Richmond Manufacturing Index and react negatively to bad numbers. Investors and analysts view the manufacturing survey as a leading indicator on the economy, and they also focus on subindexes and the survey on the services sector for additional clues on where the economy might be headed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces EAB to Expand in Virginia, Creating 206 New Jobs

~ Education firm to invest at least $6 million to relocate to a new Henrico County facility ~RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that EAB, the leading provider of education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions, will invest at least $6 million and add more than 200 jobs in Henrico County over the next five years. To facilitate that growth, the firm also plans to relocate from two locations on East Parham Road and consolidate its Richmond-based operations into a 70,000-square-foot space at the SunTrust Building on West Broad Street. Virginia successfully competed with other existing EAB locations across the country for the project.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Buying medical marijuana will soon be easier in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Buying medical marijuana in Virginia is about to get easier starting July 1. Marijuana is legal to possess recreationally for those 21 and older but sales are still limited to medical dispensaries. A new law is speeding up the approval process for eligible patients and making it more affordable to enter the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Youngkin wants Defense secretary to ‘indefinitely postpone’ vaccine mandate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin is asking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to “indefinitely postpone” the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Army National Guard troops. In a letter obtained by NBC12 on Wednesday, Youngkin says the vaccine directive - first implemented in August 2021 - “is not consistent with the latest science” and “is not in the best interest of Guard readiness.”
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Business
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Industry
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
State
West Virginia State
daystech.org

Electronics repair chain plugs into Colonial Heights

A pair of franchisees have opened the newest of their digital restore shops in Colonial Heights and are looking out for additional growth within the Greater Richmond space. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions opened in May a 1,300-square-foot retailer at 1052 Temple Ave. in Southpark Crossing purchasing heart, throughout from Southpark Mall.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
WFXR

Virginia ABC stores will have limited hours on July 4th

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — If you are planning on celebrating Independence Day, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores are releasing their holiday hours. ABC stores across the Commonwealth will be open until 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4 for those looking to purchase spirits, mixers, and Virginia wines. However, there will be regular […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indexes#The Federal Reserve Bank#The Richmond Fed Survey
Henrico Citizen

Former Far West End Pizza Hut location sold

A former Pizza Hut location in the Far West End has a new owner. The 1,452-square-foot spot at 11385 Nuckols Road was sold by Harvill Holdings LLC to an undisclosed buyer for $533,000 as an investment. The site was assessed for $430,400 earlier this year. Alex T. Wotring and Bruce...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
macaronikid.com

7 Day Trip Ideas From Richmond

Itching to get out of RVA for the day? There's a ton to do right here at home in Richmond, of course, but sometimes a road trip is the best kind of family fun!. To make planning easier for you, we've compiled a list of 5 places to explore within a 2 drive of Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

THC-laced candies found in air ducts of Virginia home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police were called to a Midlothian home over the weekend after a large bag of edibles containing THC was found in the air ducts. According to a spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD), authorities responded to a recently purchased home in...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Abraham Bowman Rum Finished Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by A. Smith Bowman Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. A. Smith Bowman Distillery is located in Fredericksburg, VA, and is currently owned by Sazerac Corporation. By...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
deseret.com

Opinion: If racism seems familiar, we need new eyes

Our family lived in the South, and I fell in love with it. The architecture, the green, the friendliness, the weather, the men’s apparel (need I mention bow ties, boat shoes and seersucker?). And an air so heavy with moisture it wraps you like a blanket. For a woman from the desert, it was heaven.
RICHMOND, VA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
86K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy