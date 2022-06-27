ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

A Food Co-Op Hopes to Bring More People to Downtown Battle Creek

By Chelsea Rose
 4 days ago
A new food co-op is set to open in downtown Battle Creek next year. A food co-op, if you didn't know, is a grocery store that's generally owned by the people who shop there versus a private corporation. Usually, high-quality items are offered at a fair price. Read more...

#Co Ops#Healthy Food#Design#Food Drink#Sprout Bc#West Michigan
