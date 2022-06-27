ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GM Wants to Strike a Huge Blow Against Its Rivals

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pW8N_0gNO93zu00

When Mary Barra said the Celestiq was mesmerizing she wasn't referring to the price tag.

Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, was tweeting about the features of the Cadillac Celestiq, another vehicle in the automaker's effort to take on Elon Musk's EV titan Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report.

'A New, Resurgent Era'

Earlier this month, GM said it was investing more than $81 million into the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan so it can build the Celestiq.

The Celestiq, which will be handmade, will use more than 100 3D-printed components, including both structural and cosmetic parts printed in polymer and metal pieces.

Celestiq, said Mark Reuss, GM's president, "signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand.”

However, the vehicle's reported price tag has been garnering a bit of attention. Cadillac plans to price the Celestiq at roughly $300,000, the Wall Street Journal reported.

GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The car will feature a low-slung profile, a glass roof and four-wheel steering for better maneuverability.

The auto maker intends to build fewer than 500 Celestiqs annually as a way to showcase its technology and generate buzz for Cadillac, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

But will that buzz be enough to override the sizable cost? Jean-Noël Kapferer, market professor at HEC Paris, has his doubts.

'Rarity is Not Enough to Spark Desire'

"Mere rarity is not enough to spark desire," he said. "The automobile business is a high fixed costs business: it creates pressure on the breakeven point to cover these costs. This explains the high price of the car."

Kapferer said the Celestiq's competitor is the Mercedes Maybach Class S model with full options, which costs around $250,000.

Other names in the luxury EV sector include Tesla's Model X, which goes for about $114,900, the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which carries a price tag of $102,310. and the Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group Inc. Report Air Grand Touring, which costs roughly $154,000.

"The question that remains is: does this very specific model appear as luxury and is it worth it?" Kapferer said. "Looking at the design of Celestiq, I feel there is not much reference to the legendary heritage Cadillac design. It looks as if it was a start up, a purely new brand. Does one enter the legend when buying such a car?"

Celestiq's reported cost stirred up a variety of comments on social media.

"At this price I’d expect enough battery life to drive to Pluto," one person noted on Twitter.

'Cadillac Pipe Dream Edition'

"Tell me you have too much money without telling me you have too much money," another person said.

"It's the Cadillac Pipe Dream Edition..." one commenter said.

One commenter noted that "GM can't figure out how to do mass market EV's so they are doubling down on the luxury market."

"The Hummer EV has been their only success, not surprising to see them try to duplicate their successes," the person said.

"I think it will sell, but it could be a failure like the ELR," another commenter said, referring to Cadillac's hybrid that was launched in 2013, but discontinued due to weak sales. "Which was a gorgeous vehicle, but an overpriced Volt."

Several Tesla supporters suggested buying one Musk's vehicles for less money and using the rest of the $300,000 to buy Tesla stock.

"Tesla fanbois need to chill," another tweet

. "Many automakers have limited edition cars. A 300k Cadillac will be packed to the brim with innovative tech."

A True Halo Car?

Over on Reddit, one poster said that "I think it's great that Cadillac seems to be making a true halo car that is entirely their own and not a derivative of a Chevy."

"Just not sure why they gave it a stripper name," another person said.

"Because at 300k it’s gonna be clapping your cheeks," came the response.

Last month, GM announced new details about its 2023 Lyriq RWD with Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey promising that “Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with Lyriq.”

Lyriq is Cadillac's first-all-electric offering and the company, which aims for an all-electric portfolio by 2030, said its luxury SUV/crossover has an EPA estimated 312 miles of range on a full charge.

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WARREN, MI
TheStreet

Elon Musk Calls These Companies 'Super Shady and Unethical'

In his spare time, when he’s not running Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Elon Musk
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report completely dominates the electric vehicle market. The figures are there to show that in the United States, Elon Musk's company is unrivaled. Its market cap of $763.66 billion at the time of writing is pretty much uncharted waters for automakers. GM (GM) -...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Luxury Car#Vehicles#The Gm Technical Center#The Wall Street Journal#Celestiqs
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
nextbigfuture.com

Which Carmakers go Bankrupt First with the Death of ICE Cars?

Which Car Companies Goes Bankrupt or Restructures First?. They will be losing 50-90% of their legacy auto business from 2024-2028. When and how fast will depend upon their region and types of cars they make. Large trucks and SUVs will take 2-5 years longer to replace. China and Europe and transition about 2-4 years faster than in the USA.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
86K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy