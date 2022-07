ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - The annual St. Paul Rodeo kicked off Thursday with a somber moment to remember fallen firefighter Austin Smith and other first responders. The rodeo, which falls on every 4th of July, was packed with people excited to attend a long-standing tradition. But it was during the opening ceremony, that the crowd became quiet as an empty saddle, draped by an American flag entered the stadium. A symbol of Austin’s absence. His father sat on a horse nearby, carrying the white flag of the rodeo. Bagpipes played ‘amazing grace’ as some in the audience wiped tears.

SAINT PAUL, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO