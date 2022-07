CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick is hoping that County Commissioner's sign off on a deal to give a number of his employees pay raises. The Kleberg County Sheriff's office has been struggling for several years now to try and hire and retain jailers, which is also a problem across the state. So, County Commissioner's took a look at a proposal on Wednesday afternoon that would raise starting pay to $20 an hour.

KLEBERG COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO