David Bradshaw struggled early in the final round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational on Wednesday. He was 5-over-par through nine holes and had lost the lead. But the Harpers Ferry, W.Va., native his kept cool, and if he kept his game together he still could have had a shot at winning the tournament for the fourth time.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO