ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christian Bale Will Only Return As Batman For Christopher Nolan

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Well before his role as Gorr the God Butcher in the new “Thor: Love & Thunder,” Christian Bale was no stranger to superhero film franchises. He, of course, played Batman in three Christopher Nolan-directed ‘Dark Knight’ films, which are often considered some of the best superhero films ever. Now, with multiversal...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Review: A Romantic Costume Drama of Deftly Acted Charm

Click here to read the full article. “Mr. Malcolm’s List” has a scrumptious light charm. It’s a Regency romance set in London in 1818, where someone in the film is being fooled at every moment. The deceptions and symmetries are standard, but this is the kind of movie that rises or falls on whether the actors can carry the duplicity — and the innocence — aloft. And the actors here are marvelous: tart, stylish, emotionally vibrant, never more knowing than when they’re being duped. The film, directed with an alluring blend of badinage and upper-crust sensuality by Emma Holly Jones, is...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

13 Must-Watch July Films: ‘Nope,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Resurrection’ & More

Aside from films such as the massively popular “Top Gun: Maverick,” this summer has seemed relatively quiet on the blockbuster front. While films such as “Lightyear” and “Jurassic World Dominion” have failed to successfully stick the landing (be it critically or commercially), there’s been plenty to seek out in smaller, independent scenes. This remains largely true for July, where, despite films such as “Thor: Love and Thunder,” there are still plenty of more character-driven films worthy of seeking out — though “Nope” will likely make the argument for both being true for the same film.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Best New TV Shows Of 2022 So Far Include Netflix's Heartstopper And More Streaming Hits, According To IMDb Users

We’re halfway through 2022, and as far as TV goes, it’s been a pretty good year for new shows so far. One obvious highlight is Netflix’s LGBTQ+ romance Heartstopper. The wholesome teen romance had viewers feeling all the animated butterflies and lightning bolts while watching the friendship between Charlie and Nick blossom into something more, so it’s no surprise that that’s the series leading IMDb’s list of the Top 10 New TV Series So Far this year.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Andy Muschietti
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Christian Bale
theplaylist.net

Baz Luhrmann Says Heath Ledger & Jake Gyllenhaal Auditioned For ‘Moulin Rouge’

Baz Luhrmann‘s latest movie, the dazzling and operatic rock ‘n roll biopic “Elvis,” is in theaters now. And it’s wow-ing critics and audiences alike. Austin Butler‘s lead performance as Elvis Presley is the highlight, but Luhrmann’s inimitable penchant for spectacle is a close second. The movie knocked the blockbuster juggernaut “Top Gun: Maverick” out of the top box office slot its opening weekend, taking in $68.3 million worldwide. So, Luhrmann’s new movie has audiences all shook up, as it were.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Prey’: Director Dan Trachtenberg Says There Could Be More ‘Predator’ Movies On The Way

The fifth and latest film in the “Predator” franchise, “Prey,” hits Hulu this August. And don’t let the direct-to-streaming release fool you into thinking this new film will be as shoddy as something like “Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem.” It’s part of 20th Century Studio’s new streaming mandate that emphasizes streaming as a legitimate release platform for upcoming movies.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Beauty’ Review: Andrew Dosunmu’s Latest Struggles To Say Something About Queerness, Race & Stardom

Even if a queer drama is about struggle, it shouldn’t require great effort to watch. “Beauty,” an ‘80s-set period piece about a young singer’s conflicts with her sexuality, race, and family strife, feels labored and wary before the film hits its second reel. “Beauty” telling the story of a young starlet on the cusp of fame is not a unique one. While it often places its lesbian relationship centrally in the narrative, any commentary on the difficulty of such a relationship, especially involving people of color, adds very little freshness to the proceedings. At best, “Beauty” is thoughtful in how it stages its drama, and its cast is committed to the material. However, the film is thin on characterization, clunky with dialogue, and shallow in its narrative. The most frustrating thing about “Beauty” is it’s a film that reminds you of other films that are far more compelling. It’s niggling to be watching “Beaut” y only to be distracted by Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “Beyond the Lights” (2014) or Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” (2016), two films that deal with similar themes with far more delicacy.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Lena Headey’s Cut ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Role Revealed In New Lawsuit

What’s worse than being cut from a movie? Maybe it’s being sued by your former agency over unpaid commission fees for that cut part? That’s what “Game Of Thrones” star Lena Headey is dealing with now with the agency YMU, formerly known as Troika, for her cut role in the upcoming “Thor: Love And Thunder” and other projects.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
theplaylist.net

Warner Bros. Moves ‘Dune: Part Two’ To Coveted Pre-Thanksgiving 2023 Release Date

Well, “Dune” fans, there’s some good news and some bad news. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has pushed back Denis Villeneuve‘s follow-up to his 2021 blockbuster from its October 20, 2023 release date. But now, the studio slots it in its coveted pre-Thanksgiving release spot on November 17, 2023, where it will vie against Lionsgate‘s “The Hunger Games: A Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes” at the box office.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Trust’: Kate Winslet To Star In, Produce New HBO Limited Series

When Kate Winslet teams up with HBO on a limited series, magical things happen. Or at least that’s what’s happened the last two times. Last year’s “Mare Of Easttown” and 2011’s “Mildred Pierce” both notched Winslet a pair of Emmy wins for Best Actress In A Limited Series. And they’re both excellent series beyond Winslet’s performances, which makes a potential third collab between the actress and HBO much more exciting.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Disappointment Blvd’: Ari Aster Says His New Film With Joaquin Phoenix Won’t Be Ready For Fall Festivals

Ari Aster took Hollywood and the horror genre by storm with his one-two punch of “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” in 2018 and 2019. So, naturally, everyone cannot wait for his next film, “Disappointment Blvd.,” to have its world premiere somewhere (anywhere!) to see if his third film measures up to his first pair. The new movie, a comedy horror, stars Joaquin Phoenix and, according to its logline, is “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” So, a horror-tinged “Citizen Kane“? Beyond additional casting and a rumored four-hour runtime, the only other known factor at the moment is that the film may come out later this year.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Girl Picture’ Trailer: Alli Haapasalo’s Latest Film Is A Coming-Of-Age Tale Of Female Friendship

From Finnish writer and director Alli Haapasalo comes “Girl Picture,” a movie about two best friends always having each other’s backs no matter what. This will be Haapasalo’s third feature film, following the release of her feature debut “Love and Fury” in 2016, and her second feature “Force of Habit” released in 2019 saw several directors producing a film that focused on gender bias and structural misuse of power. The movie received Jussi nominations for best film, best directing, and best screenplay, and was given the Nordic Film Award in 2020.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

Chris Evans Says Returning As Captain America Would Be “Upsetting” Because Anthony Mackie Has The Role Now

Like Robert Downey Jr. and Tony Stark, or Chris Hemsworth and Thor, Chris Evans will always be Steve Rogers for Marvel fans. And that’s been evident during Evans’ press tour for “Lightyear,” as the actor dodges countless questions about his time as Captain America and if he may return to the role in the future. Evans remains staunch in his stance that he’s done with the part, but (of course) the fans don’t believe him. But in a recent interview, he said returning as Rogers would be “upsetting,” and for a good reason: the role of Captain America isn’t even his anymore.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: Sigourney Weaver Plays A Teenage Na’vi In James Cameron’s Upcoming Sequel

When Sigourney Weaver appeared on the cast list for James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” fans of the mega-franchise had some serious questions. Namely, who is she playing in the sequel? For those who don’t remember (and it’s okay if you don’t, because “Avatar” came out in 2009, and no one except for franchise uber-fans have watched it since), Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine, the leader of the RDA’s avatar program and a scientist sympathetic to the Na’Vi who dies in the first film. So, is Weaver back as Augustine somehow?
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Keep Breathing’ Trailer: Melissa Barrera Stars In Netflix’s New Survival Thriller Series

What does it mean to survive? The mere mention of the word conjures up a flurry of possibilities. Netflix’s new limited series “Keep Breathing” tackles two of the most prominent scenarios — humanity vs. nature and the fight against inner demons. Set in the Canadian wilderness, this limited series explores a lone survivor’s struggle to find her way back to civilization.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Taika Waititi Has No Idea If His ‘Star Wars’ Movie Will Even Get Made

With “Thor: Love And Thunder” hitting theaters next Friday, Taika Waititi‘s Hollywood star continues to ascend. And with another project in the books, the director looks ahead to his upcoming projects: “Next Goal Wins,” another season of “Our Flag Means Death,” and his “Star Wars” film that was announced back in 2020.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘See How They Run’ Trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell & Adrien Brody Star In A 1950s Murder Mystery

In addition to showcasing Daniel Craig’s dialectical range, Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” proved that the lone detective whodunit is still alive and kicking. It grossed over $300 million at the box-office (on a budget of $40 million), and its critical reception was nothing short of adoring (read ThePlaylist’s A-grade review here). (It also picked up an Original Screenplay nomination at the 92nd Academy Awards.) Since then, other sharp-witted private eyes have taken to the screen—from the time-honored mustache in “Death On the Nile” to the less conventional Eloise in “Last Night In Soho”—with equally warm receptions. Next to join the Marples and Marlowes are Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, who will throw their deerstalkers into the ring later this year as the co-leads of Tom George’s new 1950s murder mystery “See How They Run.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Industry’ Season 2 Teaser: HBO’s Finance Drama Goes Back To Work In August

Let’s face it—many of us, if not most of us, will never know what goes on behind the scenes of the high finance world (and maybe that’s a good thing). From nefarious business practices to loosened ethics, all underlined by a hellish brand of hedonism, this is a world reserved for the few. Thankfully, for those of us who wish to remain on the outside looking in yet are still morbidly curious, HBO’s “Industry,” a drama that follows a group of young graduates attempting to endure the choppy waters of the finance world as they fight to keep their jobs at an investment bank in London, is about to return for a second season.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy